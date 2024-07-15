GTCO Autism Programme Begins Today

Ayodeji Ake

The Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) annual autism programme and follow-up consultations begins today where many individuals are expected to benefit.

Commenting on the Programme themed: ‘A Spectrum of Possibilities’, Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said: “Everyone has something special to offer, and we want to help individuals with autism succeed and lead healthy, supportive lives. By embracing autism as a strength and not a weakness, we can help individuals with ASD find their passion, develop skills, and make meaningful impacts in society.

“We are learning more about autism every day, and we are dedicated to using that kilo to make a positive difference. We believe that everyone deserves to live a fulfilling life, and we are committed to making that possible.”

“By working together, we can build a society that values, promotes inclusion, and empowers everyone to thrive.”

Addressing journalists recently at the bank’s headquarter in Lagos, Group Corporate Communication, Charles Eremi, noted the company has provided support for those living with the condition for many years, adding that the essence of this is to ensure that these individuals are provided the opportunities to thrive in whatever they have chosen to do.

“Each year, we like to bring people here to talk more about this condition. We have grown it from awareness to advocacy and now we are at a point where we are building around autism and those in the spectrum.”

Speaking further, he said this edition would offer the opportunity for free consultation and access to professionals from the medical sectors, adding that the advocacy programme would be held in other African countries.