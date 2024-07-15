Ace Nigerian Artist, Armstrong Agoreyo, Showcases Work at Global Exhibitions

Sensational Nigerian artist, Armstrong Agoreyo, has continued to receive international recognition as a collection of his artworks were recently showcased at globally acclaimed exhibitions in Europe, United States and other parts of the world.

The talented artist, acclaimed for using his drawings and wall installations to resonate the relationship between humanity and nature, recently had some of his works exhibited alongside that of other contemporary artists at the “Sensory Expressions”, a virtual group art exhibition at the prestigious Arteom Gallery in Poland.

Arteom Gallery is a virtual and innovative reality which represents the new way of promoting artists and exposing their artworks on a global scale, by using cutting-edge 3D technology, ensuring international art exhibitions, art magazines, art catalogues, professional reviews and much more on the most influential social media channels.

The Arteom exhibition has further amplified the ingenuity and innovative mind of the Nigerian, as the virtual exhibition projected his works to global audience, including a historic view at the Times Square screen in New York, United States.

Within the first half of the year 2024, Agoreyo’s, artworks have also been showcased in some major exhibitions across Europe, including the Biennale Artbox Expo at the prestigious Cipriarte Venezia Gallery in Venice, Italy,and the Group Art Exhibition at the Thompson Gallery, Switzerland , as well as a participation at the Art Boxy group art exhibition in Andakulova Gallery United Arabic Emirates.

In a recent chat with newsmen ,Arrnstrong shared the motivation for his unique style of artworks that has become highly coveted brands from Nigeria to the global market.

“Most of my artworks delve into humanity’s relationship with nature, as I believe this connection is essential to our existence and well-being. Over time, humans have wielded their axes like best friends, felling trees and destroying nature without foreseeing the dire repercussions that awaits them ahead.

“Through my drawings and wall installations, I seek to bring to the fore the delicate relationship and balance that must coexist between humanity and the natural world, while also underscoring the need for sustainability and environmental stewardship.

“The use of wall installations further allows me to craft immersive experiences that deeply engage viewers, prompting them to reflect on their interactions with nature.”

He added that , “ by incorporating natural elements and African motifs into my work, I strive to cultivate a sense of interconnectedness and raise awareness about the critical importance of preserving our environment for future generations.”

With visible presence in the Nigerian creative sector for almost two decades, Agoreyo had his first degree from the University of Benin, where he majored in Fine Art and he is currently undertaking his Masters in Arts (Fine Arts) at the University of Derby in the United Kingdom.

Having started his journey to creative prowess at a very young age, Agoreyo’s artworks have been showcased in major exhibitions across Nigeria and parts of Africa, including the Spanish Embassy Art Exhibition/Contest (2013),Life in My City Art Festival (2013/2014,) Igue Festival Art exhibition (2012, 2013) and the National Gallery of Art exhibition/contest (2011).

Agoreyo, however noted that Nigerian artistes were facing some peculiar challenges , including inadequate funding , lack of infrastructural support and market for artworks, as well as inadequate legal framework for the protection of intellectual Property rights.

“One can say that the volatile economic environment has also led to unstable markets for artworks, thus making it difficult for artists to sustain their careers. There is also the limited public and private sector support for the arts, which affects visibility and opportunities for exhibitions.

“Despite these obstacles, Nigerian artists have continued to persevere, drawing on their rich cultural heritage and showcasing their creativity on the global art scene,” he said.