Tinubu’s ADC Accepts Royal Stool, to Appoint Placeholder

Hammid Shittu in Ilorin

The Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lt. Col. Nurudeen Yusuf, will receive his staff of office as the next ‘Elemona of Ilemona’ in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

He will however, appoint a regent to hold forth for him on the throne, pending his retirement from the military service.

The kingmakers had selected the military officer for the stool occupied by his late father, Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi, who died at the age of 95 in May.

The Kwara State government later ratified the selection.

Speaking yesterday, the Kwara State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar Bata, confirmed that the president’s ADC had accepted his appointment.

“Yes, it is true; he (Yusuf) will receive the staff of office any moment from now,” the commissioner said.

A former state House of Assembly member from Oyun, who preferred not to be named, also confirmed this development.

The former lawmaker said the monarch after his installation would appoint a regent to hold forth for him on the throne, pending his retirement from military service.

“Being a security expert and well- educated fellow, he is expected to use everything at his disposal to advance the cause of his people”, he added.