Rangers Not Ready to Sell Cyriel Dessers Until Club Finds Replacement

According to Football Insider, Rangers will not be pushed to sell Cyriel Dessers without being confident they can bring in a direct replacement, amid speculation linking the experienced striker with possible moves to PAOK and Cagliarir this summer.

While the Scottish giants are ready to dispose of the Super Eagles striker, they are determined to recoup the £4m they paid Cremonese for his services last summer.

They are now said to be focusing on recruiting players within the age of 21 and below and are ready to let go some of the older players with Dessers being one of them.

All hasn’t been well with the Belgium-born forward since moving to Ibrox last summer, making a departure this summer highly

likely.

Despite not firing on all cylinders last term, Greek side PAOK are ready to get the experienced striker away from the Light Blues though there is no concrete development regarding their interest at the moment.

Similarly, Serie A side Cagliari are unbothered with the one-time UEFA Europa Conference League top-scorer’s poor stint in the Italian top-flight during his time with Cremonese and have been linked with a loan deal for him.

He is currently with the Rangers’ team for their pre-season program in the Netherlands and took part in their friendly game against Standard Liège and could also feature against Ajax today.