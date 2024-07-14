  • Sunday, 14th July, 2024

Rangers Not Ready to Sell Cyriel Dessers Until Club Finds Replacement

Sport | 31 mins ago

According to Football Insider, Rangers will not be pushed to sell Cyriel Dessers without being confident they can bring in a direct replacement, amid speculation linking the experienced striker with possible moves to PAOK and Cagliarir this summer. 

While the Scottish giants are ready to dispose of the Super Eagles striker, they are determined to recoup the £4m they paid Cremonese for his services last summer.

They are now said to be focusing on recruiting players within the age of 21 and below and are ready to let go some of the older players with Dessers being one of them.

All hasn’t been well with the Belgium-born forward since moving to Ibrox last summer, making a departure this summer highly 

likely.

Despite not firing on all cylinders last term, Greek side PAOK are ready to get the experienced striker away from the Light Blues though there is no concrete development regarding their interest at the moment.

Similarly, Serie A side Cagliari are unbothered with the one-time UEFA Europa Conference League top-scorer’s poor stint in the Italian top-flight during his time with Cremonese and have been linked with a loan deal for him. 

He is currently with the Rangers’ team for their pre-season program in the Netherlands and took part in their friendly game against Standard Liège and could also feature against Ajax today. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.