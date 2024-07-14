Finally, PDP’s Hammer Falls on Dan Orbih

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) late week demonstrated uncommon political will against perpetrators of anti-party activities when it suspended its National Vice Chairman (South-south), Dan Orbih, indefintely for his alleged involvement in sabotaging the party’s efforts in Edo State.

Before Orbih’s suspension, many chieftains of the party had been displaying acts of indiscipline and anti-party activities while the party could not muster the political will to enthrone discipline and sanction those involved who were believed to be moles working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He has been at the centre of the conflicts within the Edo State chapter of the party since its governorship primary election held on February 22, 2024 produced Asue Ighodalo its governorship candidate.

This led to his expulsion alongside former deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, and a former House of Representatives’ member for Oredo Federal Constituency, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

Orbih had quickly described the sanction as unconstitutional, vowing that he would not work for the victory of Ighodalo.

A statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said Orbih’s embarrassing actions and utterances were inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and the demands of his office as a national officer of the party.

Orbih had also rejected his membership of the state PDP Campaign Council, claiming that since Governor Godwin Obaseki came into the party in 2020, he abandoned his Legacy Group, which worked for his re-election.

He and others led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, worked against the PDP in the last presidential election.

Many in Edo State PDP believe Orbih and his group are plotting to frustrate Ighodalo’s governorship ambition, to facilitate the victory of the APC candidate.

The failure of the party to sanction them for their anti-party activities in 2023 elections is believed to have emboldened them to plot to weaken the party in the state to ensure the victory of the APC.

His suspension, according to a party leader in the state, will send strong signals to the “enemies within” that it is no longer business as usual.