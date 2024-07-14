  • Sunday, 14th July, 2024

Deputy Speaker Kalu Congratulates Obaigbena at 65, Lauds His Contributions to Media Devt in Nigeria, Africa

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has congratulated the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY and ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, on his 65th birthday anniversary.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, the deputy speaker noted Obaigbena’s remarkable role and contributions to the growth and development of the media industry in Nigeria. 

He said Obaigbena’s efforts in social and economic spheres had positioned him as one of the most respected media gurus in the African continent and beyond.

He lauded the prince of Owa kingdom for his visionary and adventurous leadership style and positioning of two major media organisations to provide a strong platform for informing and educating people.

The Deputy Speaker said, “I congratulate my friend and brother, Prince Nduka Obaigbena as he turns 65 today. His tremendous contributions in the media industry are well noted and the impact immensely felt. He has contributed a great deal in the promotion journalism profession in the country and beyond. I wish him a wonderful birthday celebration and many more fruitful years ahead.”

