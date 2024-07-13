Makinde Presents Staff of Office to New Olubadan 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, presented the staff of office and instrument of office to the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

This was just as he described the ascension of the 43rd Olubadan as a testament to the enduring spirit of resilience of Ibadan.

Makinde while speaking at the historic Mapo Hall Grounds, Ibadan, venue of the event, noted that the coronation of Oba Olakulehin has also put individuals who chose to focus on things that divide Ibadan in their place, stating that Oba Olakulehin has now taken the crown to Ibadan North-East and Ona-Ara.

Dignitaries that witnessed the historic event included President Bola Tinubu who was represented by the Minister of Power, Chief Bayo Adelabu.

Makinde said, “I, Engineer ‘Seyi Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Sections 1 and 2 subsection 20 of the Oyo State Chiefs Law, Cap 28, Volume 1 Laws of Oyo State, Nigeria, hereby present the staff of office, ratifying the appointment of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“This has again demonstrated that Ibadanland and the people of Ibadan can be resilient. Those who have been focusing on the things that divide us have now been put to shame.

“I want to greet the Kabiyesi and pray that God will grant you long life to reign for a long time on the throne,” he said.

President Tinubu in his remarks read by Adelabu, congratulated Oba Olakulehin, stating that the celebration of the coronation was that of the enduring tradition and resilience of the Ibadan monarchical system.

He lauded Governor Makinde for sticking to the traditional rules in approving the appointment and installation of the new monarch.

He said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be part of this coronation and the presentation of the staff of office to Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

“I will like to extend my congratulations to the monarch on his ascension to the throne of his ancestors. This is a truly remarkable story.

“This ceremony heralds another epoch in the history of this highly regarded traditional institution in Yorubaland, indeed in Nigeria and beyond.

“What we are celebrating today is not just the ascension of Oba Olakulehin but the enduring tradition and resilience of the Ibadan monarchy.

“The nation remains grateful for this abiding legacy of the Olubadan dynasty, which has been a beacon of stability with its unique succession route to the throne, a tradition established since 1851.

“The whole country can learn from this rancour-free Ibadan kingship model.

“We must recognise the immense responsibility that comes with this sacred office, and we pray that God will grant Your Majesty wisdom, guidance, and strength to lead the Ibadan people.

“In conclusion, I wish to express my deepest gratitude to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde for sticking to the laid down traditional rules in approving the appointment and installation of His Royal Majesty.”

Also speaking, governor of Ogun State and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Prince Dapo Abiodun, congratulated the new Olubadan and the governor of Oyo State on what he described as the beginning of a new era.

Delivering the welcome address earlier, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, in her welcome address, acknowledged that, beyond the coronation ceremony, the event was in honour of the rich Ibadan cultural legacy that has thrived for centuries.

She applauded Governor Makinde for his commitment to the promotion of the rich cultural heritage of Oyo State.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Ademola Ojo, who gave the vote of thanks, equally appreciated Governor Makinde for his outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication to the preservation and promotion of Ibadan’s cultural heritage.

He said: “Governor Makinde’s vision and support have been instrumental in making this historic coronation ceremony a reality.”

Oba Olakulehin in his acceptance speech, thanked Governor Makinde for his unrelenting support to the traditional institution while also expressing appreciation to everyone who attended the coronation ceremony.

Also present were the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; former military administrator, old Oyo and Ogun states, General Oladayo Popoola (rtd); and former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasheed Ladoja.

Also in attendance were Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, represented by his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi; Ondo State governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, represented by his deputy, Dr Olaide Adelami, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde.

Others included deputy governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Lawal; a former deputy governor of the state and National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; former deputy governors Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi and Chief Moses Alake-Adeyemo; wife of former Governor Ladoja, Chief (Mrs.) Mutiat Ladoja and the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, represented by the Deputy Speaker.