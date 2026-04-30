  • Wednesday, 29th April, 2026

FATE Foundation Marks 26 Years of Building  Entrepreneurs

Business | 12 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede 

FATE Foundation recently  announced its 26th anniversary, celebrating over two and a half decades of empowering Nigerian entrepreneurs to start, grow, and scale sustainable businesses.

In 26 years, FATE Foundation has been at the forefront of shaping the future of enterprise in Nigeria. Through its various programs, the Foundation has graduated 8,945 entrepreneurs from its flagship full-course programmes, reached 247,332 entrepreneurs through short courses, self-paced learning, and digital tools, and extended its impact and reach to over 1.7 million people through its podcasts and online platforms. 

Executive Director, FATE Foundation, Ayomide Akindolie-Igwe said, “For 26 years, FATE Foundation has stayed true to its mission of harnessing the entrepreneurial spirit of Nigerians, to catalyse job creation and economic growth. 

“As we mark this anniversary, we are celebrating our legacy and reaffirming the core mission that has defined our impact since inception. Looking ahead, we remain committed to deepening our support for entrepreneurs by expanding digital inclusion, broadening financial access for women and youth, and continuing to equip Nigerian businesses to start, grow, and scale sustainably in both local and global markets.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.