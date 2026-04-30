FATE Foundation Marks 26 Years of Building  Entrepreneurs

Kayode Tokede

FATE Foundation recently announced its 26th anniversary, celebrating over two and a half decades of empowering Nigerian entrepreneurs to start, grow, and scale sustainable businesses.

In 26 years, FATE Foundation has been at the forefront of shaping the future of enterprise in Nigeria. Through its various programs, the Foundation has graduated 8,945 entrepreneurs from its flagship full-course programmes, reached 247,332 entrepreneurs through short courses, self-paced learning, and digital tools, and extended its impact and reach to over 1.7 million people through its podcasts and online platforms.

Executive Director, FATE Foundation, Ayomide Akindolie-Igwe said, “For 26 years, FATE Foundation has stayed true to its mission of harnessing the entrepreneurial spirit of Nigerians, to catalyse job creation and economic growth.

“As we mark this anniversary, we are celebrating our legacy and reaffirming the core mission that has defined our impact since inception. Looking ahead, we remain committed to deepening our support for entrepreneurs by expanding digital inclusion, broadening financial access for women and youth, and continuing to equip Nigerian businesses to start, grow, and scale sustainably in both local and global markets.”