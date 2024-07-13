  • Saturday, 13th July, 2024

Edo Govt Faults APC Claim of SSG Hold on to Power as Running Mate to PDP Candidate 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday called on the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the September 21 governorship, Mr. Osarodion Ogie, to resign his position as the Secretary to State Government (SSG), claiming he cannot continue to earn salaries and emoluments from the public while campaigning as a candidate.

But the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, has described the APC call as being “illiterate like its candidate” declaring that the Electoral Act permits Ogie to be in government till one month to the election.

A statement by the Acting State Chairman of the APC, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe,  said the action of Ogie to remain in office “is patently unacceptable and an affront to the good people of Edo State. As an unelected public officer, Mr. Ogie is given an ultimatum to resign from government forthwith as his continuing stay in office is a clear violation of all known rules of decency and ethics. By remaining in office, while posing as running mate in the gubernatorial election, Mr. Ogie is also in violation of the public service rules which prohibit a public servant from using public resources to fund private purposes. 

“Mr. Ogie is currently earning salary and other official benefits as Secretary to the State Government, even while pursuing a private ambition to become deputy governor.  He’s using official vehicles and other government logistics to service his electioneering campaign. This is totally unacceptable and a waste of taxpayers’ money. This is the very definition of corruption. No unelected public servant should be allowed to do this. It’s patently wrong and a disservice to the state and the long suffering people of Edo State.”

When contacted, Nehikhare said “they can’t read and their candidate can’t read, they should go and read the electoral law, it says 30 days before the election, it is obvious now the APC cannot read and their candidate cannot read, it is a party of clueless people.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.