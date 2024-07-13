Court Admits Former Power Minister, Mamman to N10bn Bail

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, admitted a former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, to bail in the sum of N10 billion.

Mamman, who served as a minister under immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, was on Thursday arraigned before the court, on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N33.8 billion.

Justice Omotosho had on Thursday ordered his remand at the Kuje Correctional Center in Abuja, pending the hearing of his bail application fixed for yesterday.

At the resumed hearing, his lawyer, Mr. Femi Ate, SAN, urged the court to admit his client to bail to enable him prepare adequately for his trial, assuring that the former minister will not jump bail, neither interfere with justice nor intimidate witnesses.

However, prosecution lawyer, Mr. A. O. Mohammed, who did not object to the grant of the bail application, urged the court to attach conditions that would warrant the defendant attend trial.

Delivering ruling in the application, the trial court, which observed that bail is at the discretion of the court and that an accused is presumed innocent until proven otherwise, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10 billion with two sureties in like sum.

The two sureties who must own property within the court’s jurisdiction must present evidence of tax payment of three years.

Besides, the property with verifiable documents should be valued at N750 million. Alternatively, the applicant can present a bank guaranteed bond of N10 billion. The defendant is expected to submit his travel documents with the court and cannot travel without the court’s permission. While adjourning till September 25 for trial, Justice Omotosho held that the applicant shall remain in custody pending the perfection of the bail.