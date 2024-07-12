Group Demands Community Involvement in $27bn Warri Seaport Rehabilitation

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Executive Coordinator of the Ijaw Progressive Union of Aborigines, Mr. Asiaye Amakor has written an open letter to President Bola Tinubu to direct the concerned authorities to prioritise community involvement in the Warri seaport project.

He congratulated the federal government on the recent move to reactivate the Escravos Deep Seaport Industrial Complex project, declaring that the decision holds immense potential to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the lives of Nigerians.

In the open letter, he stressed that the government can set an example of inclusive development that balances economic progress with social and environmental considerations.



“This decision holds immense potential to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the lives of countless Nigerians. The Escravos Deep Seaport project, if properly executed, can serve as a catalyst for the development of the Niger Delta region.

“It will not only provide a much-needed boost to the local economy but also contribute to the overall prosperity of our nation. The project’s potential to attract foreign direct investment and foster international trade cannot be overstated.



“Moreover, the creation of the complex will open up new avenues for job creation, particularly in the maritime, logistics, and manufacturing sectors. This is crucial in a country where unemployment remains a pressing issue, especially among the youth.

“As an activist, I commend your commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the Niger Delta region. The revalidation of this project demonstrates your administration’s dedication to promoting inclusive development and ensuring that no region is left behind in the quest for national progress,” he stated.

Amakor urged the president to ensure that the project is implemented in a transparent and efficient manner, expressing the hope that the project will serve as a model for future development initiatives in the region and across the country.



“Permit me to reiterate that the government’s revalidation of the $27.29 billion Escravos Deep Seaport Industrial Complex Project is a positive step, but it is crucial that the local community is actively involved in the development processes.

“I urge the authorities to ensure transparent communication and meaningful engagement with the affected communities throughout the project’s implementation.



“The project’s success hinges on the support and participation of the local population, which will be directly impacted by its outcome.

“It is essential that their concerns, needs, and aspirations are taken into account during the planning and execution stages. Community involvement will not only foster a sense of ownership but also help mitigate potential conflicts and ensure the project’s long-term sustainability,” he added.

While commending the government’s efforts in attracting foreign direct investment and driving economic growth through the ambitious project, he said he believed that the local community should be empowered to shape the project’s direction and benefit equitably from its outcomes.

“This can be achieved through regular consultations, capacity-building initiatives, and the establishment of transparent grievance mechanisms.

“By prioritising community involvement and ensuring that the project aligns with the aspirations of the local population, the government can set an example of inclusive development that balances economic progress with social and environmental considerations.

“I urge the authorities to take proactive steps in this direction and work hand-in-hand with the community to make the Escravos Deep Seaport Industrial Complex project a success story for all stakeholders involved,” he stated.