Court Orders Ganduje, Others’ Trial in Absentia over Alleged Corruption Charges

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

Kano State High Court, presided over by Justice Amina Aliyu, has ordered the trial of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife Hafsat, to proceed in absentia.

Kano State government took Ganduje to court over eight-count charge related to bribery allegations, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds running into billions of Naira.



The other defendants in the case were Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

The judge noted that the defendants, were served through substituted service but, refused to appear in court.

The prosecution counsel, led by Adeola Adediyo, SAN, had requested the court to issue a bench warrant for Ganduje, his wife, and six others.

“My lord the essence of arrest warrant is for the sanctity of the court because an order have been made for the defendants to appear before it and they refused,” he said.



Counsel to the 6th respondent, Mr Nureini Jimoh, SAN, told the court that service was not effected on the respondent.

“We filed a notice of preliminary objection on jurisdiction of the court and filed an application for stay of execution before Court of Appeal, restraining the prosecution from publishing any charges against the 6th respondent,” he said.

In her ruling, Justice Aliyu, dismissed the application of the state government seeking bench warrant on the defendant, adding that, the trial should continue in absentia.



The judge based her decision on the current political tension in the state, expressing concern that some individuals might exploit the court’s actions to disrupt public peace, thereby, struck out request for a bench warrant against the former governor and his wife.

The court adjourned the matter until Oct.23, and 24, for hearing of the preliminary objection and the main charge.