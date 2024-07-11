PDP NWC Suspends Dan Orbih

•Sets up investigative panel

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, announced the suspension of the Vice National Chairman of the party, South-south, Chief Dan Orbih, for anti-party activities.

The decision of Orbih’s suspension was part of the decision taken at its 588th meeting of the party today, where the NWC considered all issues, including complaints on the activities of Orbih concerning the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

Orbih is a close associate of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. He was the PDP chairman in Edo State before he was elevated to national vice-chairman in the south south zone.

According to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, “The NWC at the meeting unanimously condemned the embarrassing actions and utterances of Chief Dan Orbih relating to the Edo State Governorship Primary Election of our great Party, which actions and utterances are inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and the demand of his office as a national officer of the Party.

“Consequently, the NWC has set up a six-member committee headed by the Deputy National Chairman (South) Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate the issue pursuant to the provisions of the constitution of the party.

“In the meantime, the NWC forthwith suspends Chief Dan Orbih from participating in all meetings, activities and programmes of the NWC pending the conclusion of investigation by the Committee,” Ologunagba stated.

The NWC acknowledged the support and solidarity of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo State who were rallying with the party and its candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, whose vision, it said, was in tandem with the will and aspiration of the people for continued development of the state on the platform of the PDP.