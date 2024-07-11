Court Remands Buhari’s Power Minister, Saleh Mamman, in Prison Custody over Alleged N33.8bn Fraud 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday ordered the remand of a former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, at the Kuje Correctional Center in Abuja.

Mamman, who served as a minister under immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, will remain in custody pending the determination of his bail application.

His remand was sequel to his arraignment on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering offences.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), following which the prosecuting lawyer, Olumide Fusika (SAN) sought a date for the commencement of trial.

However, the minister’s lawyer, Femi Ate (SAN) drew the court’s attention to the bail application filed on behalf of his client.

Although Fusika admitted being served with the bail application around 12:30pm, Justice Omotosho noted that the application was not yet in the court’s file.

In reaction, Ate prayed to be allowed to return the next day to argue the bail application, which request Fusika did not oppose.

The judge then adjourned till Friday for the hearing of the bail application and ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kuje correctional center.