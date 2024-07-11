After Meeting With Labour, S’ Court Verdict on LGs’ Financial Autonomy, Tinubu in Closed-door Session With Shettima, Govs

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is in a closed-door meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima and some governors in his office at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting kicked off almost immediately after the President concluded discussions with the leaders of the organised Labour, who met with him to discuss issues around the contentious new minimum wage.

The governors sighted at the meeting include the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state; Charles Soludo of Anambra state; and Usman Ododo of Kogi state.

It is worthy of note that the meeting was coming few hours after the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgement on the financial independence of the third tier of the federation, the local government.

The Supreme Court had held that henceforth, the Federal Government should pay any money standing to the credit of the Local Governments in the Federation directly to the Local Government Areas managed by democratically elected officials.

Details later…