OPM General Overseer  Facilitates  Signing of 23 Footballers by Foreign Club

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere said eight Nigerian female and 15 male footballers making it 23 players have been signed by Dembava FK Lithuania Football club.

Apostle Chinyere, who is also the Ihie 1 of Ikwuorie Ancient kingdom, stated this yesterday at his residence in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during the signing ceremony which was attended by the representatives of Dembava FK Lithuania Club, Chief Ugochukwu John Nduwuisi, former President Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Madrid Spain, players, their lawyers, parents and relatives of the footballers.

This development marks a significant milestone in the careers of these talented footballers.

Lithuania, a Schengen county known for its high standard of living and advanced economy, offers a unique opportunity for these players to showcase their skills and talents in a professional setting.

The country boasts a strong football tradition, and Dembava FK Is committed to fostering the growth of Men and women’s football.

In a clear departure from the traditional scouting process, Apostle Chinyere invited club owners and decision makers from Europe to Nigeria to conduct trials, the trials process which have been on for the past two weeks in Port Harcourt took a new and innovative dimension.

This innovative approach ensures that selected players secure direct contracts thereby eliminating the uncertainty of trials in Europe, King Chinyere says ; adding that with this signing of players by the club he will not waste money again.

According to Chinyere,’’ Flight tickets, Visa, Salary, Free accommodations have already been provided.”

He assured the players that they are traveling to start playing football in their club and not for trials.

“So as players are traveling, they are going directly to the club to start playing football, not trial.”

“The historic signing is a clear testament to the dedication and visions of Apostle Chinyere and Dembava FK Football Club. As the players embark on this new chapter, they carry the hopes and dreams of Nigerian football fans worldwide,” the statement said.