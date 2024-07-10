Monimichelle Teams Up with NIS/ Newstap for Pre-Olympics Seminar

Leading stadium construction company, Monimichelle Limited has teamed up with the National Institute for Sports (NIS) and Newstap Communication Ltd to sponsor the day Olympics seminar scheduled to take place at the Conference Hall of the National Institute for Sports, Lagos on July 16th, 2024.

According to the Managing Director and CEO of Monimichelle Group, Mr Ebi Egbe “Sports is the heartbeat of our nation and the strongest universal unifier. We decided to support Newstap Media Ltd and the National Institute for Sports to contribute our quota to national development, peace and unity. We believe in the Nigerian spirit of excellence and sports remains the greatest available avenue to international respect and recognition.”

Egbe further declared “As a responsible, reliable corporate entity, we commit to support every course that will bring glory, honour and success to our dear nation. We believe in Team Nigeria and will always lend support to make the athletes succeed. This is the beginning of a new dawn for Nigerian Sports and everything must be done to raise the bar of our great country.”Founder of Newstap Communication, George Aluo asserted that the Seminar will open new doors for partnership with corporate Nigeria to leverage the benefits of sports for peace, unity and growth.

“We are moving steadily towards charting a new course for our sports sub-sector. We are excited about this unique partnership with Monimichelle as our headline sponsor. Others should take a cue from Monimichelle to further create an awareness for our sports development.”