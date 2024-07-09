Commendations for Late Prof Adeogun at Unilag Annual Lecture

The Department of Commercial and Industrial Law at the University of Lagos held its annual lecture on June 27, 2024, in memory of Professor A.A. Adeogun. The theme was: “Workplace Development, Unfair Labour Practices, and International Best Practices”. The lecture was delivered by Honourable Justice B.B. Kanyip, the President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN). The event acknowledged the foundational contributions of Professors who transformed NICN into a constitutional establishment influencing Labour Law globally.

Professor Abiola Sanni, SAN, then Head of the Department, appreciated Prof Adejoke Oyewunmi for organising the event, and emphasised building on the legacy of past icons. Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola highlighted the importance of addressing contemporary workplace challenges, and praised the Department’s innovative approach.

Justice Kanyip provided a detailed analysis of Industrial Relations Law, underscoring recent Labour Law developments such as the introduction of unfair labour practices and international best practices in Nigeria. He emphasised the NICN’s role in defining unfair labour practices and noted several landmark decisions by the court, including wrongful termination and denial of promotion as unfair practices.

Prof J.E.O. Abugu highlighted the NICN’s significant role in labour jurisprudence, and noted the broad application of international best practices. Prof C. Obisi called for more judicial efforts to abolish unfair labour practices in Nigeria, citing the country’s poor ranking. Dr Philip A. Folarin suggested that Nigeria follow countries like South Africa, in constitutionally guaranteeing fair labour practices. Peace Adeleye discussed the dualist nature of Nigeria’s legal system, stressing the need for ratification and domestication of treaties for their application.

The event featured a Q&A session, fostering insightful discussions on labour law. Former Head of Department, Prof Emmanuel Oladeji Akanki commended the Department’s dedication. Dr Charles Adeogun Phillips, representing the Adeogun family, expressed gratitude for the honour given to his family.

The event concluded with the presentation of plaques to key figures, including Justice Kanyip and former Department Heads, for their contributions to the field. Prof Adejoke Oyewunmi thanked all participants, and emphasised the importance of continuous dialogue in advancing workplace and labour practices. The gathering featured notable legal and academic personalities, reflecting the significance of the theme.

Prominent attendees include the Chief Judge of Lagos State, various High Court Justices, former Deans, senior Lawyers, and representatives from Academic and Staff unions.