Citing Kenyan Situation, Obi Says Nigerian Leaders Must Avoid Ostentatious Lifestyles

Former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has declared that a true Nigeria was possible if political leaders made the desired, necessary sacrifices, and needed changes.

Specifically, he said Nigerian leaders, must abandon habits and ostentatious life style that were detrimental to the health of the nation, stop the feasting, and start making desired sacrifices for the greater good of the suffering masses in the country.

He, however, explained that his unwavering commitment to building a better nation through investing in the critical areas like human and national development, health and education, was ultimately for the good of the nation and the future of society.

Writing on his X account, he stressed that true change and progress required leaders who were sincere, willing to listen, act responsibly, and prioritise the welfare of the people over personal or political interests.

“If we make the necessary changes and make the needed sacrifices, a new Nigeria is possible!” he said.

Obi, therefore, challenged political office holders and leaders to wake up and learn from the recent experience of Kenyan and demonstrate true leadership by listening to the cries of the citizens.

He further counselled political leaders to draw a strong lesson from the Kenyan experience, adding that when the Kenyan public realised that their government was not making sufficient sacrifices and prioritizing resources effectively, they spoke out, demanded change, expressed their dissatisfaction, and protested.

Citing the Kenyan situation, he said, “In response, the president demonstrated true leadership by listening to the people’s demands and acting accordingly and recognising that government should be driven by the needs of the citizens, not by our own consumption agenda.”

The LP presidential candidate noted that the Kenyan government took several measures to reduce unnecessary expenditures and demonstrated fiscal responsibility, including canceling budgets for the First Lady and Second Lady’s offices as well as dissolving 47 state agencies.

President Ruto, he also said, suspended nonessential travel for government workers, froze the purchase of new cars for officials, and reduced the number of advisers by 50 percent.

“Another notable instance was when the President was accused of chartering a plane to America. Instead of dismissing the concerns, he responded transparently and addressed the issue,” stressing that President Ruto’s acknowledgment of the people’s demands exemplified responsive governance

“In contrast, we the Nigerian leaders, often arrogantly do the opposite to genuine grievances of our suffering citizens.

“Instead of addressing legitimate concerns, and being accountable to the people, we resort to using public funds to pay media thugs to insult and abuse those who speak truth to power,” he said.

Also, in a statement by his media aide, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, Obi who paid a visit to Grimard College of Nursing Sciences, Anyigba, Kogi State, where he donated N10 million to the College for the training of nurses, said the centres were at the centre of primary healthcare delivery in the nation.

He stated that Nigeria was undeveloped because the nation has not aggressively invested in the critical areas of development, which he listed as health, education and pulling people out of poverty.

He maintained that the nation was facing serious challenges of insecurity and other socio-economic challenges due to lack of investment in these critical areas.