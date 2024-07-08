Rotary Club of Abuja Records Major Achievements

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Rotary Club of Abuja, Ministers Hill, has announced a series of remarkable milestones which includes, Overall Best Club of the Year, Club of the Year in Zone 2, Best Performing Club in Foundation Giving and Best Performing Club in Polio.

Others are Plus Fund Club with the Best Performing District Officer, Club with the Highest Donor to Polio Plus Fund, Club with Highest Donor to the Foundation and Club with the Best Assistant Governor of the Year.



Also, the club’s charitable contributions totalled over $147,000 to the Rotary Foundation, enriching global humanitarian initiatives.

In statement signed by its leader, Daniel Etameta, it said the exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication have set a standard of excellence to inspiring members to achieve greatness and make a lasting impact in the community and beyond.

Reflecting on this journey, he expressed gratitude for the heartfelt congratulations received, attributing the club’s success to the collective efforts of a diverse and dedicated team of 40 professional volunteers.



He said: “A defining moment for the club came as it secured the coveted title of Number One Club in District 9125 for the first time. This milestone is a testament to the club’s steadfast commitment and diligent efforts recognized and celebrated by Rotary International, District 9125.

“The club extends sincere appreciation to the District Governor and the esteemed members of the award committee for their invaluable recognition.

“In addition to these prestigious awards, the club’s commitment to sustainability and community impact was highlighted by earning the 2nd Best Club in Supporting the Environment award and the 2nd Best Joint Club in Maternal and Child Health award, a project area they are calling for well meaning Nigerians and organisation to support.



“The Rotary Club of Abuja Ministers Hill proudly achieved the esteemed Rotary banner as a 100 per cent Giving Club to The Rotary Foundation and Every Rotarian Every Year.

“They were also honoured with the Rotary International Presidential Citation and secured a district grant of $5,000, underscoring their commitment to excellence and service.



“Notably, the club’s charitable contributions totalled over $147,000 to the Rotary Foundation, enriching global humanitarian initiatives. Rotarian Daniel Etameta exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication have set a standard of excellence, inspiring members to achieve greatness and make a lasting impact in the community and beyond,” the statement added.