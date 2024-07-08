Police Arrest Man who Attempted Suicide from Radio Mast over Economic Hardship

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

A man who, early this morning, contemplated suicide by climbing a broadcast mast in Katampe Hills, Abuja over economic hardship is currently in police net.

The middle-aged man, named Shuaibu Alhaji Yusuf from Maiduguri, Borno State, caused a stir and attracted scores of onlookers, when he mounted the Aso Radio broadcast mast and threatened to drop from the height if the federal government failed to revert its policy on subsidy removal.

Police immediately took Yusuf into custody after he acceded to the appeal of the Acting Director General of Federal Emergency Management Department (FEMD), Mrs Florence Dawon Wenegieme, to botch the suicide plot and descend the mast.

In a hand written note, which he dropped while climbing the broadcast mast, Yusuf listed nine points to government, including the restoration of fuel subsidy and a demand for an end to insurgency in the restive northeast and northwest regions.

His redacted note reads: “On behalf of fellow Nigerians, I demand the following: Government should return fuel subsidy. Government should declare state of emergency in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger and Borno on unsecurity (sic) matters and take immediate action to clear those terrorism (sic) in the above listed state and the country at large.

Government should open borders for food impartation (sic) in order to eradicate food shortages in the country.

Government should immediately respond to the problem of out of school children which is increasing rapidly.

These are the major Nigerians (sic) problems and I’m ready to sacrifice my life for the solutions to them.

-I’m calling for(sic) fellow Nigerians to join me on this riot.”