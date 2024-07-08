Oyebanji Unveils Multi-million Naira Palm Kernel Industry in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has unveiled a new privately-owned 200 metric tons per day capacity palm kernel oil crushing plant in Ado-Ekiti with the assurance that the industrialisation plans of the administration would reduce unemployment, hunger and poverty in the state.

Performing the inauguration

of A-Bamisil Palm kernel Crushing Plant located on Ijan Road in Ado-Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji promised that his administration would play a supporting role for the businesses to thrive in the state, adding that his government views agriculture beyond food security but also as a business venture that would take the state to the next level of industrial and infrastructural growth and development.

He noted that the economic impact of the venture is enormous as it will generate the multiplier effects of job creation and increase production in the oil palm industry.

The governor also called on Ekiti State residents to take advantage of the venture and other industries being set up in the state to embark on aggressive plantation of palm fruits as the state now has ready market for the product in the state.

According to him, “We don’t have a choice as a government other than to walk this journey with you. I spoke with the Commissioner for Finance yesterday on the road that led to this place, and I said if someone can put this kind of investment here, I promised that by next year, we will do the road because we have a government that is ready to partner serious investors.

“It is through investments like this that the state can maximize her agricultural potential and create jobs for our teeming youths. Today’s event is another testimony to our resilient push in the actualisation of our agenda for industrialisation of our state through private sector investment.”

While admitting that Ekiti State is an agrarian economy with comparative advantage in agriculture and a natural haven for agro-allied industry because of the abundance of raw materials in Ekiti State and its environs, Governor Oyebanji disclosed that at full capacity, the factory will consume six trailers of palm kernel per/day showing the reason why it is imperative for residents to ensure provision of raw materials that will make the industry thrive.

“Any serious-minded person that wants to make money in agriculture should start planting palm kernel now because there is ready market for it. I am just pleading with our people that there is no way the government can employ all of us or give appointments to everybody.

“What the government can do is to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. What we can also do is to plead with serious investors to Ekiti State to invest while citizens will now produce to feed those industries and that is what we are doing.”

Earlier, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, commended the executive chairman of A-Bamisil International Limited for the significant milestone as a pivotal moment in the advancement of agricultural particularly in the oil palm industry.

The minister, who was represented by a Director in the Ministry, Mr. Iwora Bassey, noted that the 200 metric ton capacity plant equipped with the latest technology is a testament to promoting excellence in the sector to integrate vertically and enhance the oil palm upstream and downstream sectors.

In his speech, the Chairman of the company, Mr. Alaba Owoyemi, described the industry as a significant milestone in his quest for sustainable oil palm production and by extension, contributing to the opening up of the economy of the state.