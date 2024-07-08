Guinness Reaffirms Commitment to Nigerian Market, Rewards Trade Partners

Raheem Akingbolu

In recognition of the vital role played by its trade partners across Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria, has concluded its fiscal year 2024 with a two-day business conference, awards ceremony and affirmation of its commitment to the trade partners and the market.

Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Adebayo Alli, said this while speaking at the firm’s awards ceremony themed, “GN Transformed: Breaking New Grounds,” which brought together trade partners for a two-day celebration in Lagos.

The event was also used to unveil its new mission for the coming year, tagged, “GN Transformed: Winning Differently,” and announcement of plans to launch new products that will resonate with Nigerians.

“Moving forward, we are committed to working closely with all our partners to create new and exciting products that will resonate with Nigerians,” he said.

He added that the company’s aim is to cater to every segment of the market and ensure to deliver quality experiences at every price point in the next financial year.

He further expressed the organisation’s gratitude for the invaluable collaboration of its partners over the years and their indispensable contributions to Guinness Nigeria’s corporate objectives throughout the fiscal year 2024.

“We want to sincerely thank you, our valued partners, for your incredible dedication to our business this past year. We know it hasn’t been smooth sailing, but your unwavering support has been instrumental,” Alli said.

While introducing the mission statement for the 2025 fiscal year, Commercial Director of Guinness Nigeria, Olusanya Adesanya, said, “Guinness Nigeria does not win alone, we win with our partners, we win with our customers, we win with our consumers, and most importantly, we win with our communities. The new mission reflects Guinness Nigeria’s commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, resilience, sustainability, empowerment, and consistent growth.”

“This mission statement serves as a guiding principle for all of Guinness Nigeria’s activities, ensuring that the company remains a leader in the beverage industry while making a positive impact on society and the environment,” Adesanya said.