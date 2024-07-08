British Council, Cambridge International Examinations Honour Exceptional Students

The British Council in Nigeria, in collaboration with Cambridge International Examinations, recently honoured outstanding students from various British Council Partner Schools across Nigeria for their brilliant performances in the 2023 Cambridge Examination.

At a ceremony held in Lagos, the students were awarded the prestigious British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards (BROCLA) for their remarkable performance in the June and November 2023 Cambridge International Education examination series.

The ceremony held annually, also recognised British Council Partner Schools that showcased implementation of the Child Protection Policy and the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Policy.



The British Council, in a statement after the awards, said: “These recognitions underscore the British Council’s dedication to fostering safe and inclusive educational environments. 95 students from 37 British Council Partner Schools achieved the remarkable feat of obtaining the highest marks in Nigeria British Council Partner Schools in subjects such as Sociology, Information and Communication Technology and Business Studies.

“Seven students from three schools earned the esteemed ‘Top in the World’ honour. This award is granted to students who have obtained the highest marks in the world in a single subject. Additionally, 71 students received the ‘Top in Nigeria’ awards for achieving the highest standard mark in the country for individual subjects. Further accolades included 48 ‘High Achievement’ awards and eight ‘Best Across’ awards, recognising students with the highest cumulative standard marks across multiple subjects.”



Lucy Pearson, Country Director, British Council Nigeria, adds, “Today, we celebrate outstanding learners and our collaboration with Cambridge International Education. Our work with British Council Partner Schools in delivering UK assessments and qualifications in Nigeria has been instrumental in helping individuals gain educational and professional development, positioning them for success in life and careers. We believe in providing young learners with access to world-class education and assessments.”



Deep Adhikari, Director Examinations, British Council Nigeria, emphasised the importance of EDI award, noting, “This award aims to minimise prejudice and discrimination based on protected characteristics. I congratulate the recipients for fostering a culture of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in their schools and for showcasing practical ways to integrate EDI into inclusive education.”



Juan Visser, Regional Director, Cambridge International Education said that the awards recognised the talent and commitment of both learners and staff.

Visser adds: “Congratulations to Cambridge learners who have worked so hard to achieve tremendous success in Cambridge exams. With the education you have from Cambridge and from your schools, nothing can get in the way of you achieving your dreams. Your Cambridge qualifications will no doubt open you to a world of opportunities. With an education that is trusted, recognised and truly International, you are all ready to make a positive impact in the world.”

In addition to student awards, Greenspring School, Lekki, Lagos a British Council Partner School was honoured for its impactful contributions to best practice policies in Equality, Diversity, Inclusion, and Child Protection, as well as its efforts in promoting upward mobility for its employees.

This year’s BROCLA awards were marked during a significant milestone as British Council celebrates its 80th anniversary of its operations in Nigeria under the theme ‘Amplifying the Voices of the Future’ in building connections, understanding and trust.

“This milestone reflects British Council’s long-standing commitment to fostering educational excellence and supporting the aspirations of generations of Nigerians. Over the last 80 years, British Council Nigeria has achieved significant milestones by investing in human capital through scholarships, supporting young entrepreneurs and enhancing educational practices between UK and Nigerian schools.

“All top-performing students will be awarded certificates from Cambridge International Examinations to acknowledge their achievements and mark a pivotal moment in their academic Journeys,” adds the statement from the British Council.