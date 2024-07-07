Founder’s Day: Rivers, Anambra Police Move to Forestall Secret Cults’ Initiations

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police (CP), Olatunji Disu, yesterday ordered operatives to raid hideouts domiciled by cultists, including hotels across the state.

Also, the Anambra State Police Command has warned against the planned celebration of Cult Day in the state today.

Disu’s directive, according to the state police command, was aimed at preventing cultists from holding initiations scheduled for today nationwide and also forestalling possible attacks and bloodbaths by rival cult groups in any part of the state.

The command said it got information concerning a planned nationwide celebration of its Founder’s Day by a dreaded cult group ‘Neo-Black Movement’ also known as ‘Aye’ or ‘Black Axe’.



The command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, stated this in a statement issued yesterday in Port Harcourt.

The state police command cautioned the public against potential cult-related activities across the country today.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed that intelligence reports indicated that the confraternity intended to initiate innocent victims into their group and potentially engage in clashes with rival cults.

“We have received information about the Neo-Black Movement (NBM), also known as Aiye or Black Axe, which plans to commemorate their Founder’s Day nationwide.



“The vent, code-named Aiye Day or 7/7, is scheduled to be observed in all states of the federation, especially in institutions of higher learning.

“The command is aware of the antecedents of the confraternity, notorious for killings on campuses, inter-cult clashes, and other criminal activities of a violent nature,’’ she explained.

Iringe-Koko said that intelligence reports also suggested the group was plotting to disrupt public peace from their strongholds and on tertiary campuses across the country.



“The ceremony could lead to counter-cult activities, inter-cult violence and other associated violent crimes in and around tertiary institutions in Rivers.

“It might provide ample opportunity for the forced initiation of innocent victims, as well as crimes such as rape and armed robbery.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olatunji Disu, has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and tactical team commanders to conduct pre-emptive and responsive raids.’’

The police image maker emphasised that the pre-emptive measures would target cult hideouts, high-risk areas and hotels that could serve as meeting points for cult leaders.



She added that police operatives had been instructed to prevent the planned event, arrest suspected cultists and bring them to justice.

“Police area commanders, DPOs and tactical team commanders are to put in place visible and effective patrol strategies, closely monitoring all tertiary institution campuses and public places to intercept cult members.

“Parents and guardians should keep a close eye on their children and wards during this period and watch for warning signs in their interactions with friends.

“Similarly, community leaders and security outfits are encouraged to report any unusual gatherings in their area, while religious leaders should preach to their congregants on the evil of secret cults,” Iringe-Koko added.

On its part, the Anambra State Police Command also warned against any plans to celebrate cult day in the state.

The state’s police command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said there were rumours that cultists were planning to celebrate cult day today, but said anyone apprehended would be made to suffer for it.

In a statement, Ikenga said: “To this end, the command warns hoteliers and proprietors of bars, and event/recreation centres to be cautious about such gatherings and their likes in their facilities as there will be consequences if found wanting.

“Also, parents and guardians are advised to warn their wards to be law-abiding and desist from any act that could cause a breach of peace in the state.”

The command said it would invoke the relevant section of the recently signed anti-cultism law of the state on anyone caught in cult-related activities or any act capable of undermining security in the state.

He added: “Information received over time shows a group of criminally minded individuals, especially under the guise of the cult day have planned a celebration tomorrow, 7th July 2024.

“This is an unholy event characterised by violence and bloodshed. The police command has advised such persons or groups to desist forthwith as the police are saddled with the constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and properties and will not allow such disgruntled elements to reverse several gains made by the Security agencies in tackling cult-related incidents and shall deal decisively with anyone found wanting in this regard.

“The police and other security agencies remain resolute, committed, and dedicated to making the state safer and secure, at all times,” he said.