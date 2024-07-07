Afenifere to FG: Continuous Kidnapping Worrisome, Deploy Technology

Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Friday, expressed concern over the resurgence of kidnapping, banditry, attacks on security officers and continuous herders-farmers clashes in the country.

In a statement by its spokesman Jare Ajayi, Afenifere urged the federal government to deploy modern technology to combat the incessant menace.

“The fact that kidnapping and related banditry have resurfaced in recent months is a testament that the government needs to take urgent steps to enforce the said law,” he said.

The group said over 1,000 persons have been reported. Citing recent incidents, Afenifere said, “Last Sunday, three Indian nationals and a Nigerian were abducted on Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway; Dr. Tiri Gyan David, a lecturer at the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA), in Katsina state was, last Tuesday killed in his residence and his two children abducted.

“Penultimate Tuesday, the army, in a counter-terrorism operation, repelled an attack by suspected terrorists on Isheke Police Station in Ebonyi State; herders attacks on communities in Benue, Plateau, Niger and Oyo States, among others.

“Late last week, multiple suicide bombing attacks claiming many casualties were reported in Borno State.”

On Friday, the Lagos State Police Command killed a nine-man suspected kidnap gang within the state.

Afenifere said that it is time a serious review of the country’s security architecture is carried out.

The group said that the plan by the government to engage communities and plug the avenues through which terrorists and kidnappers recruit more members should be put into action immediately.

“Enough lives have been lost. Enough properties have been destroyed. It is high time that a stop must be put to the fear and uncertainty that now characterize our lives,” Afenifere said.

The group urged the government to consider the immediate constitution of state and local government police, engagement with local communities, and deployment of modern technologies to combat crimes and forestall terrorism.

“As part of mechanisms to put an end to this scourge, close circuit television sets, deployment of modern technology for security purposes including drones must be effected immediately,” the group said.