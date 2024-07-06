NESREA Shuts Down 46 Facilities in  10 States for Environmental Violations

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has sealed 46 facilities in 10 States over various forms of environmental violations.

The enforcement exercise was carried out in Borno, Gombe, Ogun, Enugu, Edo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Nasarawa and Taraba States.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the agency, Amaka Ejiofor, yesterday, the facilities were shut down for refusing to comply with the provisions of the National Environmental Regulations. Their offences include Violation of the Environmental Impact Assessment Act, lack of Environmental Audit Report, and failure to develop and implement an Environmental Management Plan.

Some facilities were also sanctioned for not installing an Effluent Treatment Plant, non-availability of the necessary permits relevant to their operations, and poor housekeeping, among others.

The Director General of NESREA, Dr. Innocent Barikor, while expressing displeasure over the non-compliance status of many facilities, warned that the trend was unhealthy for the health of the citizens and the environment.

He said: “It is disheartening these errant facilities carried on their operations in a manner that endangered the environment despite Notices of Compliance Concerns served on them as required by law.

The Agency would continue to enforce the provisions of the 35 National Environmental Regulations and would not fail at any time to impose appropriate penalties on violators.”