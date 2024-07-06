  • Saturday, 6th July, 2024

Greatman Takit Set to Release New Album, Plans International Tours

Life & Style | 3 hours ago

Tosin Clegg

Gospel Minister, songwriter and singer, Greatman Ademola Takit popularly known as Greatman Takit has evolved over the years as a powerhouse of musical artistry, mastery and excellence. His sound is exceptionally clothed with a vocal delivery that is matchless and beautifully crafted for the ears and hearts of many to be blessed with. One thing that stands the music minister out is that his expressions are versatile when it comes to music. He has developed an effortless way of switching in between worship to Afrobeats into Rap balancing these genres with a mastery like no other. 

A man devoted to his call in music desiring to bless millions with it continues to steer his sound to the ears of many as he is set to drop a body of work this July. Sequel to this, Greatman released a worship album called ‘WORSHIP SZN’ on the 26th of January 2024. Accompanying this was the release of two singles, ‘Shapally’ with Gospelondebeatz which was released on the 1st of May and ‘Togun Togun’ on the 3rd of June. 

This July, the music minister and renowned producer, Gospelondebeatz have come together to release an 8 track project titled, ‘Ghetto Gospel’ which is set drop officially on the 26th of July. 

He further expressed that, “This album is an amazing fusion of amapiano and afrobeats with thought provoking lyrics. One thing I can guarantee everyone is that it would be both edifying and entertaining.”

As regards his planned UK tour he unveils that, “This would be the first collaborative event outside the shores of Nigeria so there’s a high level of expectation. I’m bring all of the expressions that people know about Greatman Takit.”

