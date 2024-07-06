England Face Swiss Test as Oranje Eye S’final Ticket

EURO 2024

Pitting their wits against the plucky team to deny them a repeat of the 2021 final, an under-performing England crop fight for the right to become Euro 2024 semi-finalists against Switzerland in Dusseldorf this evening.

The teams convene at the Merkur Spiel-Arena after Gareth Southgate’s charges survived an enormous scare against Slovakia, while Murat Yakin’s men were far more deserved victors against reigning champions Italy.

While a handful of England fans opted to throw their empty cups in the direction of Southgate after their tepid final Group C draw with Slovenia, others may have had their glasses half full with optimism that knockout football would re-light a fire within the Three Lions’ bellies.

As it turned out, mediocrity was still the theme for the Euro 2020 runners-up in their last-16 battle with Slovakia, who deservedly went ahead through Ivan Schranz’s third goal of the tournament and repelled futile England attacks for over 90 minutes in Gelsenkirchen.

However, a moment of sheer magic from Jude Bellingham saw the 21-year-old leave Martin Dubravka stranded to the spot with a dazzling bicycle kick, before Harry Kane needed just 52 seconds of extra time to complete a heroic England turnaround, but one that still sparked familiar criticism once the euphoria had settled.

Not one England performance at Euro 2024 has seen the Three Lions run out convincing victors, and they have not won a game in 90 minutes since edging out Serbia on the opening matchweek, but the fact of the matter is that Southgate has now led his nation to four successive major tournament quarter-finals.

With seven victories in knockout matches at the World Cup and European Championships, Southgate’s septet of successes is the more than all other England men’s managers combined since 1966, but such statistics will offer little comfort if football does not come home again.

The Three Lions had already avenged their Euro 2020 heartbreak to Italy during qualifying, but they will not have the opportunity for an even sweeter slice of vengeance against the Azzurri in Dusseldorf, courtesy of Switzerland’s merited beating of the current holders. After playing provider for Remo Freuler’s deadlock-breaker, Ruben Vargas turned goalscorer in the first minute of the second half to ensure that a new European champion would be crowned in Berlin on July 14, while also making the Rossocrociati the first team to book their quarter-final spot.

With a statement win over Hungary and applaudable draw with Germany – who only equalised in second-half injury time – under their belts, Yakin’s men have taken on the role of dark horses and now have a second straight quarter-final to look forward to, but they have never been past this stage of any major tournament.

However, as well as England’s limp performances offering the Rossocrociati plenty of optimism, Yakin’s troops have now strung together an eight-game unbeaten streak in all tournaments and have lost just once in 18 since the 2022 World Cup; a 1-0 qualifying reverse to Romania.

Not since a 1981 World Cup qualifier have Switzerland come up trumps over England, though, as the Three Lions have won their last five against the Rossocrociati and are unbeaten in 13 – unlucky for some – and current boss Yakin was part of the Swiss side that went down 3-0 to England in the Euro 2004 group stage.

Meanwhile, fighting it out for a place in the Euro 2024 semi-finals, the Netherlands and Turkey meet at Berlin’s iconic Olympiastadion this evening.

Victory would set up a clash with either Switzerland or England in the final four, and after coming through the previous round in contrasting fashion, both teams will fancy their chance of progressing.

Despite an unconvincing start to their latest European Championship campaign, the Netherlands have safely secured a place in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals – and they now have an eye on the Henri Delaunay trophy, which is just three wins away from their grasp.

Ronald Koeman’s side find themselves among the favourites in the so-called ‘weaker’ half of the draw, having only emerged from Group D in third place following victory over Poland, a stalemate with France and a 3-2 defeat to Austria.

Handed a relatively kind last-16 tie against Romania, the Oranje ultimately ran out 3-0 winners, and it could easily have been more: they had 50 touches inside the Romanian area – the highest number recorded by a Netherlands team on record.

The Dutch broke the deadlock courtesy of Cody Gakpo’s 20th-minute strike in Munich, and after passing up a series of chances, it was left to second-half substitute Donyell Malen to bag a late brace and finally seal the deal.

Now, Koeman is honing in on repeating a feat from his playing days, when he was part of the squad that produced the Netherlands’ only major men’s trophy to date: a European Championship winner in 1988, the former Barcelona boss is intent on doing it all again 36 years later as head coach.

With Xavi Simons starting to fulfil his potential, and Gakpo picking up two ‘Man of the Match’ awards and in contention for the Golden Boot, Oranje fans are starting to dream; however, today’s opponents have already proven their mettle.

Kicking off their last-16 contest with the European Championship’s fastest-ever knockout round goal, Turkey were quickly on course for the quarter-finals when they met fellow dark horses Austria on Tuesday evening.

Having only scored twice in 47 previous international appearances, centre-back Merih Demiral then doubled his tally during the course of one match – but the Austrians bit back and were within a whisker of taking a pulsating game into extra time.

Only a moment of Mert Gunok magic denied Ralf Rangnick’s team the chance to take the tie into an additional period, as Turkey’s goalkeeper flew across his goal to make an incredible last-gasp save that seemed to defy all logic.

The Crescent-Stars were missing captain Hakan Calhanoglu following their disciplinary meltdown against the Czech Republic during the group stage, but Real Madrid star Arda Guler again showed his promise as an integral cog in his national side.

The latter joined Kenan Yildiz in a young starting XI selected by Vincenzo Montella – the first time that two teenagers had ever started together during the knockout phase – but Turkey’s Italian coach now has more suspensions to deal with; furthermore, several players will be walking the tightrope of being one booking from missing out on the semis. First, though, they must make it past the Netherlands – who they met twice in qualifying for Qatar 2022, with both nations emerging triumphant on home turf – to reach the Euros’ final four for just a second time in Turkish football history.

Following a superb start in their exciting 3-1 win over Georgia – then defeat to Portugal – and a late victory over the Czech Republic, Montella’s men came up with another thriller in Leipzig, so neutrals will expect to be entertained again this weekend.