Police Burst Criminal Hideouts, Arrests 149 Suspects in Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Operatives of Kano State Police Command have apprehended 106 suspected thugs and 43 others at various criminal hideout across the state.

The Commissioner of Police(CP) Dogo Salman Garba, who led the operations told journalists at a press conference yesterday in Kano, the raid was carried out within 10 days of his assumption of duty.

He said other suspects that made up the 43 number are 25 armed robbers, two suspected kidnappers, three suspected drug dealers, three suspected motor vehicle thieves, two suspected motorcycle thieves and eight suspected thieves.

“Items recovered during the special raid include: One pump-action riffle; two motor vehicles; cutlasses and pointed-rods; eight tricycles, 12 motorcycles, 58 knives, three bows and arrows, 87 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, 104 packets of 944 pieces of red rubber solutions.”

“Others are: 30 pieces of Diazepam injection and 26 sachets of Diazepam tablets, 1800 pieces of Extol tablets, 105 pieces of Fortune Injection, 23 Mobile Phones, 13 cartons of Indomie Noodles, 12 Solar batteries, two gas cylinders and 67 silver rings.”

Garba expressed optimism that intensifying patrols in the affected areas and increased collaborations with relevant stakeholders will surely lead to the top eradication of thuggery activities and other crimes in the state.

“Let me emphasise on the zero-tolerance stance of the Police Command towards criminal activities, particularly, thuggery (Daba) which have not only posed a threat to the security and safety of the affected communities where lives and properties were lost and caused injuries to innocent citizens, but also acffecting the overall development of the state.

“The Command will continue to conduct public awareness campaigns and sensitization through its public relations unit to educate people about the dangers of crimes as well as the importance of reporting any suspicious or criminal activities promptly to the nearest authority.”

CP Dogo Garba urged members of the public to remain vigilant and also encouraged community involvement, “in our collective efforts to combat any emerging security threat and create a safe and more secure environment for all.