APC Will Be Extinct Before 2027 Due to Hardship, Says Onuesoke

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will go into extinction before 2027 due to the unprecedented hardship in the country.

Onuesoke, a former governorship aspirant of the PDP, in a statement issued yesterday in Warri, said citizens, including some APC faithful, can no longer eat good meals let alone afford three square meals a day.

According to him, “A basket of Garri is N4,000; a basket of beans is N8,300, and a basket of rice is now N12,000. Garri is now the food of the politicians who steal money. The majority of the citizens cannot afford this with their meagre earnings/salaries.”

He noted that some of the APC faithful and citizens are only pretending that all is well but are only waiting to vote out President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Renewed Hope mantra which he said has been dashed.

The PDP chieftain stressed that the APC would go into extinction soon because of hunger.

He added: “Whether you like it or not, APC will be extinct before 2027 because the hunger in Nigeria is serious. Many citizens who cannot cope are already committing suicide. They no longer believe in the Renewed Hope of the president because they believe their hopes have been dashed. Some of them, including APC members, are only waiting to vote President Tinubu and his Renewed Hope out of office.”

Onuesoke said the rate at which citizens commit suicide now is alarming, alleging that it is due to hardship and hunger laced with hyper-austerity in the country.

He recalled how an unidentified woman committed suicide last weekend by plunging from the Ekpan bridge recently due to hardship and frustration.

Onuesoke insisted that the APC would not survive the political tsunami that is coming in 2027, arguing that even if President Tinubu increases the minimum wage for civil servants, it will still not save the APC and his government.

“Who will take care of the market women? Who will increase their wages? The private sector cannot pay what the NLC and TUC are negotiating for workers. The matter is even worse for the APC,” he said.

The PDP chieftain added that the price of fuel should be reduced to ease the movements of the citizens and goods as well as control and regulate the prices of goods/commodities in the market to regain the confidence of the people.