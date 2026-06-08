World Environment Day: Climate Change Threat to Sustainable Development, Says FG

Yar’Adua foundation advocates climate education

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The federal ministry of environment has warned that climate change remains one of the greatest threats to sustainable development, with Nigeria facing increasing risks of flooding, desertification, biodiversity loss and other environmental challenges.

Director of the Department of Climate Change, Federal Ministry of Environment, Iniobong Abiola-Awe, made the disclosure in a goodwill message delivered at the weekend at the 2026 World Environment Day commemoration organised by the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation in Abuja.

The event was held in collaboration with the Office of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, YouthHub Africa, and Centre for Climate Action Innovation & Engagement.

Speaking on the theme: “The Climate of Our Cities: Urbanisation, Creativity and Climate Resilience in Nigeria,” Abiola-Awe said developing countries such as Nigeria are particularly vulnerable to climate-related risks due to rapid population growth, urbanisation pressures, infrastructure deficits and other developmental challenges.

According to her, rising temperatures, ecosystem degradation, sea-level rise, extreme weather events and growing socio-economic vulnerabilities are increasingly threatening sustainable development globally.

She noted that Nigeria’s rapidly expanding urban population presents both opportunities and challenges, stressing that many cities are already experiencing heightened vulnerability to flooding, urban heat stress, waste management problems, air pollution, coastal erosion and the loss of critical ecosystems.

Represented at the event by Uduak Ekpa of the Department of Climate Change, Abiola-Awe said these realities underscore the urgent need to integrate climate resilience into urban planning, infrastructure development and governance systems.

She said the federal government has recognised climate action as a national development priority through the implementation of the Climate Change Act 2021 and other policy frameworks aimed at promoting low-carbon development and enhancing resilience.

Abiola-Awe highlighted ongoing efforts under Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions, Energy Transition Plan and National Adaptation Plan Framework, noting that the ministry continues to collaborate with stakeholders across government, the private sector, academia, civil society and development partners to advance practical climate solutions.

The director also emphasised the importance of innovation and creativity in tackling climate challenges, saying technology, entrepreneurship, storytelling, arts and design have become powerful tools for raising environmental awareness and driving behavioural change.

In an interview, Director of Programmes and Administration at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, Vivian Emehelu, said the foundation considered it important to commemorate World Environment Day because of the visible effects of climate change across the country.

“As much as some people might like to say there is no such thing as climate issues, we can see the evidence around us, from the flooding currently taking place to what was one of the hottest seasons we have experienced before the rains properly started,” she said.

Emehelu noted that rapid urbanisation, deforestation and the loss of green spaces were contributing to environmental challenges, adding that while economic growth was important, citizens must learn to enjoy its benefits in a sustainable manner.

“It is important for us to know how we can enjoy these privileges whilst being mindful of our environment and how we can be conscious about sustainability in our day-to-day living,” she said.

She identified public education and awareness as critical tools for addressing climate challenges, saying events such as the World Environment Day dialogue help citizens better understand their impact on the environment.

“Having conversations and dialogues like this is very important. It is not just about bringing people together; it is about educating people and helping them understand what it means to be conscious of their contribution to the environment,” Emehelu said.

She added that the foundation has been involved in environmental advocacy, including initiatives focused on the Niger Delta, climate justice, renewable energy and clean cooking solutions.

According to her, climate sustainability should be viewed through the lens of justice, particularly for communities disproportionately affected by environmental degradation.

Programme Officer, Governance and Accountability at YouthHub Africa, Peter Ogah, said young people, particularly women and girls, are among the groups most affected by climate change and should therefore be at the centre of climate-related discussions and interventions.

“People must realise that young people, especially young women and girls, are disproportionately impacted by climate change. For that reason, it is important that government, community leaders and young people themselves invest resources in ensuring that young people sit at the centre of conversations like this,” Ogah said.

He noted that climate change and energy poverty have become major concerns for many residents of the Federal Capital Territory, particularly young entrepreneurs and small business owners struggling with unstable electricity supply.

“Conversations around electricity supply are becoming a major pain point for young people. It is impacting the economic and general livelihood of young people within the FCT. If you do any form of business within the FCT currently, having stable electricity is a big issue,” he said.

Ogah also linked climate change to growing food insecurity and insecurity affecting farming communities, noting that YouthHub Africa, with support from ActionAid, has been promoting agroecology as a sustainable alternative for young people.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government and the Mayor of Housing have called for a stop to harmful activities against the environment. They called for activities that reduce harm on the environment as well as return of the garden city status of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The state government, through the Ministry of Environment, regretted that most citizens and oil companies have acted in ways that harmed the waterways, creeks, sewage ways, gutters, and even the surroundings of homes and markets.

Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Environment, Alwell Okereuku, who spoke in Port Harcourt, in commemoration of World Environment Day, said there is impending man-made catastrophe in the environment sector.

He said Port Harcourt was historically celebrated across Nigeria for its lush vegetation and cleanliness, a reputation the permanent secretary said has been eroded by human attitudes and actions.

Okereuku compared the intended state of the environment to the biblical Garden of Eden and urged residents to maintain cleaner surroundings while avoiding construction on natural waterways and drainage channels.

He said oil companies were not left out in whatever has happened to the environment of the state. While human activities account for many local sanitation issues, Okereuku said the oil companies have not done well.

He noted that while the state welcomes oil companies and provides an enabling environment for their operations, some of their activities continue to inflict significant environmental damage.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, the Mayor of Housing, My-ACE China, said the World Environment Day was an important opportunity for cities that care to review their environmental activities and regulations, and said it draws global attention to the importance of sustainable living and environmental stewardship.