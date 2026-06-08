SCOAN Commemorates Five Years of T.B. Joshua’s Legacy with Global Tribute Event

Thousands of worshippers, ministers, dignitaries and partners from across the world gathered at The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, Nigeria, to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the transition to glory of Prophet T.B. Joshua in a moving celebration themed, “Rejoicing With the Saints.”

Broadcast live on Emmanuel TV to a global audience, the event brought together people from different nations, cultures and backgrounds in honour of a man whose life, ministry and humanitarian works continue to inspire millions around the world. Hosts, Femi Branch and Seraphine Dogbe, guided the audience through an evening marked by worship, testimonies and tributes, reminding participants that although Prophet T.B. Joshua passed on five years ago, his influence continues to resonate across continents through the lives he touched and the values he championed.

The celebration featured powerful musical ministrations from internationally acclaimed gospel artistes. American gospel singer Byron Cage led worshippers in songs of thanksgiving, while Christina Shusho ushered the congregation into a profound atmosphere of praise and worship.

Zambia’s Kings Mumbi Malembe further heightened the celebratory mood with energetic praise sessions, while Brian Courtney Wilson drew hearts into deeper worship through soul-stirring renditions focused on gratitude and God’s faithfulness.

One of the highlights of the evening was the Conversation Corner, hosted by Vimbai Mutinhiri, which showcased the global reach of Prophet T.B. Joshua’s ministry.

Distinguished guests from different parts of the world shared personal experiences and memorable encounters with the late prophet, recounting how his counsel, prayers and humanitarian interventions impacted their lives and communities.

Among those who paid tribute were King Willard Mswati Gormani from Malawi, Colonel Wilson from Colombia, Pastor Acosta from Argentina and Lieutenant Colonel Melo from the Dominican Republic.

Their reflections underscored the international influence of Prophet T.B. Joshua and the lasting impression he left on leaders, clergy and ordinary people alike.

An emotional moment came with the screening of an immersive video chronicling the life and journey of Prophet T.B Joshua.

The visual presentation traced his path from humble beginnings to becoming one of the most influential Christian leaders of his generation.

The video drew tears from worshippers as they watched him ascend into heaven while being welcomed by the saints.

The video also highlighted his unwavering faith, commitment to God and dedication to serving humanity through his remarkable life and ministry.

The event also spotlighted the ongoing work of the T.B. Joshua Foundation, which continues to extend humanitarian assistance to vulnerable communities across different nations.

Through various charitable initiatives, such as the Five Thousand Lives Initiative and The Horizon Project, the foundation has sustained the prophet’s vision of demonstrating God’s love through practical acts of compassion and service.

In another touching segment, participants described the virtues and qualities of Prophet T.B. Joshua using different letters of the alphabet, painting a vivid picture of a leader remembered for humility, faith, generosity, wisdom, compassion and unwavering commitment to God’s work.

Five years after his passing, the anniversary celebration served as a powerful reminder that Prophet T.B. Joshua’s legacy remains alive—not only through memories and testimonies, but also through the ongoing humanitarian work, spiritual impact and global community inspired by his life.

For many in attendance, the event was more than a memorial. It was a celebration of a legacy that continues to change lives, change nations and change the world.