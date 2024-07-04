Varsity Dons Hail Tinubu for Appointing Mbadiwe UNIZIK Pro-Chancellor

.Say he’s a seasoned administrator

Folalumi Alaran

University Professors from Anambra State have commended President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of seasoned economist and administrator, Ambassador Greg Ozuomba Mbadiwe, as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of governing Council of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

The university dons under the aegis of the Forum of Anambra Professors (FAP) said the appointment of Mbadiwe was a giant leap to further guarantee outstanding teaching and learning standards and make Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka the best of its kind in Nigeria and beyond.

The Forum, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Prof Ikechukwu Okafor

on Thursday described Mbadiwe as a “diligent and prudent personality; a legal luminary, very brilliant, highly experienced and result-oriented administrator with exceptional capacity for innovative leadership”, adding that his appointment as Pro-Chancellor is a step in the right direction.

“Our Forum appreciates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for choosing best hands for the much-needed multisectoral development and productivity in the country.

“The appointment of Mbadiwe as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka is indeed a step in the right direction considering his versatility and competence in administration and policy development.

“It is a loud testament of the commitment and vision of the Tinubu administration towards the development and advancement of the education sector in Nigeria. It is fortuitous that the son of the legendary Chief K.O. Mbadiwe has been given the mandate to turn around the fortunes of a university named after his late father’s bosom friend in the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC), Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe.” the statement said.

The Forum asserted that Mbadiwe will further bring to the Governing Council his administrative experience and skills garnered over the years of trainings and public service including as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Congo, Chairman of the Board of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and Chairman of the Board, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

It further noted that Mbadiwe will effectively connect policy making with implementation given his experience as a politician with his long-standing skills in Planning, Research and Strategy at the Presidential level.

The Anambra Professors charged Mbadiwe to put in his best as usual in his new task so as to ensure that University is moved to its much-desired next level of development as envisioned by its founders.