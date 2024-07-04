SPRF Holds Key to Nigeria Becoming A Global Sports Power, Says Kienka





The Sports Performance Reward Fund (SPRF) which has been described by many as a well thoughtout project with a dream board of Trustees is the key to Nigeria becoming a global sports super power.

Godwin Kienka, the executive secretary of the Fund made this declaration in a meeting with some stakeholders in Lagos over the weekend.

The SPRF is working to raise an initial sum of N10 billion which will be warehoused for the reward of sportsmen and women who attain podium success at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, the All Africa Games and selected World Championships for generations.

By the plan, a gold medal at the Olympics will get N10 million, silver medal N7.5 million and Bronze N5 million. For the Commonwealth Games a gold medal will attract N5 million, Silver N3 million and Bronze N2 million while medals at the All-Africa Games and selected major World Championships will receive N3 million for gold, N2 million for Silver and N1 million for bronze.

Kienka who is also the author of “Sports in Nigeria – Going Round in Circles”, said the project when it is fully Operational will make sports an oasis of excellence for our youth ‘because you do not need a godfather to help you run 9.5 seconds at the Olympics. It will also help our youth go from the proverbial rags to riches if they put in the required hard work and sacrifice and even more importantly, attract private sector investment in Nigerian sports and sports men and women.”

The executive secretary said the SPRF has a dream team, made of globally acclaimed professional men and women of integrity, constituting its Board of Trustees and the transparency threshold is impeccable.

The board is made up of Engr Ahmadu Musa Kida, former Deputy Group Managing Director and still non Executive Director Total Energies Nigeria as President; Odein H. Ajumogobia SAN, former Minister of Petroleum and later Foreign affairs as Vice President National and Government affairs; Prof. Wale Sulaiman CON, a globally acclaimed Neuro Surgeon as Vice President Diaspora and Mrs Ifueko Omogui-Okauru, former Chairman FIRS, as Vice President Finance.

Other members of the board include Dr Godfrey Achilihu, a renowned Abuja-based Cardiologist; Kanu Nwankwo and Chioma Ajunwa – Olympic gold medalists; Tony Akiotu GMD DAAR Communications; Dr Joe Adom Kyaagba – an architect and Yussuf Datti a financial consultant.

“The website – www.sprf.com.ng– is up and running and we are soliciting for partners and patrons to support the project by donating through the account on the website. All partners and patrons will be invited to the reward ceremonies and will have their businesses advertised on the website.” Kienka said.

Adding, “This Paris Olympics will be different if the athletes know there is such a sure reward waitng for them if they win a medal.”