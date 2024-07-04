Qore Collaborates with Nigerian University of Technology and Management to inspire senior Secondary Girls to Pursue STEM Careers

In celebration of International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) 2024, Qore, Africa’s foremost Banking-as-a-Service platform provider, partnered with the Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM) to organize an inspiring event for secondary school female students. The event was themed “Engineering a Better Tomorrow,” echoing this year’s INWED theme, #Enhancedbyengineering, which spotlights the remarkable ways female engineers are enhancing lives and businesses.

Held on Saturday, June 29th, the event aimed to inspire the next generation of female leaders in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). It offered students a chance to engage with female engineers at Qore and with NUTM’s current and past students who are making significant strides in the industry.

Temitayo Alade, a function lead and engineer at Qore, delivered the keynote speech at this event. She underscored the importance of empowering young women to pursue STEM careers, stating, “Empowering young women to pursue careers in STEM is essential for the growth of our industry and Africa.”

The event also featured a panel discussion with Hiradi Mibwali, a product manager at Qore, Anne Obode, an alumna of NUTM and Omolade Akinwunmi, a current student at NUTM. The session focused on how women in STEM can overcome challenges, break barriers, and contribute positively to the African economy. It also provided a platform for students to ask questions and gain insights into what it’s like to be a woman in STEM.

Present at this event was Seyi Amao, Head of Marketing and Communications at Qore. Seyi had a short charge with the students where she emphasized the importance of the young ladies being curious and open to learning as they navigate their way through their careers in STEM. She also encouraged the young ladies not to limit themselves and give their best in everything they do, reminding them that “Life is hard but not impossible.”

Reflecting on the event’s success, Kayode Abass, the Brands and Communications Manager at the Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM) commented, “This collaboration with Qore exemplifies our dedication to nurturing the next generation of STEM leaders. By bringing together industry professionals and aspiring young women, we’ve created a powerful platform for inspiration and guidance. Events like these are crucial in breaking down barriers and showing young women that they have a place in STEM fields. We’re proud to be part of this initiative that aligns perfectly with our mission to cultivate innovation and excellence in technology and management education.“

Abass further highlighted NUTM’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, and how collaborations like this event with Qore align with their mission to shape the future of technology and management in Nigeria and beyond.

This event is a testament to Qore’s commitment to nurturing African talent, positioning Africans as technology experts, and their dedication to fostering a more inclusive and diverse engineering community. It also underscores NUTM’s pivotal role in shaping the future leaders in STEM fields.

