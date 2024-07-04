Peter Obi Urges UK Voters to Vote Labour Ahead of Today’s Election

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate for the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has issued a call for United Kingdom voters to support the Labour Party in the upcoming general election on July 4.

Obi made the call in post on his X, formerly Twitter, social media page on Tuesday, as he also tweeted, “Vote Labour on Thursday 4 July.”

The post contained a quote which read, “Change will only happen if you vote for it.”

Obi’s statement aligns with current polling trends favouring the UK’s Labour Party, as according to a report by the Financial Times, the UK election landscape is primarily dominated by the Labour and Conservative parties.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has emphasised that “wealth creation is Labour’s number one priority.” However, fiscal experts caution that significant tax increases or spending cuts may be necessary regardless of the election outcome.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak-led Conservative Party is striving to maintain power after 14 years of governance. Sunak has called on voters to support the Conservatives to prevent a sweeping Labour majority.

Their election is pivotal for the UK, with the nation facing numerous challenges, including a cost-of-living crisis, the longest NHS waiting list in memory, and an economy described as the “sick man of Europe.”