  • Thursday, 4th July, 2024

Peter Obi Urges UK Voters to Vote Labour Ahead of Today’s Election

Nigeria | 21 mins ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate for the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has issued a call for United Kingdom voters to support the Labour Party in the upcoming general election on July 4.

Obi made the call in post on his X, formerly Twitter, social media page on Tuesday, as he also tweeted, “Vote Labour on Thursday 4 July.”

The post contained a quote which read, “Change will only happen if you vote for it.”

Obi’s statement aligns with current polling trends favouring the UK’s Labour Party, as according to a report by the Financial Times, the UK election landscape is primarily dominated by the Labour and Conservative parties.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has emphasised that “wealth creation is Labour’s number one priority.” However, fiscal experts caution that significant tax increases or spending cuts may be necessary regardless of the election outcome.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak-led Conservative Party is striving to maintain power after 14 years of governance. Sunak has called on voters to support the Conservatives to prevent a sweeping Labour majority.

Their election is pivotal for the UK, with the nation facing numerous challenges, including a cost-of-living crisis, the longest NHS waiting list in memory, and an economy described as the “sick man of Europe.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.