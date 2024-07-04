Edo Guber: Ighodalo Remains PDP Candidate, Court Ruling of No Effect, Says Chair

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which nullified the primary election that produced Dr. Asue Ighodalo as its candidate, will not in any way affect Ighodalo’s candidature in the September 21 gubernatorial election, as he remains the party’s standard-bearer.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, had Thursday, nullified the PDP governorship primaries in Edo State.

The court presided over by Justice Iyang Ekwo held that the primary election conducted on February 22, 2024 was a nullity because it unlawfully excluded 378 delegates who were supposed to vote at the poll.

The court’s decision means that the PDP has no candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial election on September 21, 2024 in Edo State.

However, the PDP, in a statement on Thursday by its Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, in Benin-City, said: “PDP is aware that certain elements who are scared of the soaring popularity of our candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo, are going about peddling rumours that the candidature of Dr Asue Ighodalo has been nullified.

“Let it be on record that the candidature of Dr Asue Ighodalo as the flag bearer of the party for the 2024 elections remains intact and that the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja did not in any way affect the candidature of Dr Asue Ighodalo.

“We urge our teeming loyal supporters to remain calm and resolute as there is no cause for alarm.”

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC), while reacting to the court ruling, in a statement, urged the PDP candidate to join hands with its candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to deliver Edo State.

The APC statement, signed by the Director of Publicity of its Governorship Campaign Council, Orobosa Omo-Ojo, said: “Earlier today, a Federal High Court, Abuja presided over by Justice Ekwo nullified Edo PDP governorship primary held on February 22nd, 2024 by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

According to Omo-Ojo, “The news of the disqualification of Mr. Asue Ighodalo as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate has been received by Edo people as relief from imposition of forgery and continuation of self serving governance in our state.

“APC as a progressive party, is calling on Mr. Ighodalo to join hands with Senator Monday Okpebholo to retake the state and reset it for prosperity.

“What is more important at this point is the interest of Edo people who are eagerly waiting for solutions that will ensure food security, accessible affordable healthcare, and thriving economy.”