Torrential Rain Causes Widespread Flooding in Lagos

*Submerges cars, commuters stranded

Sunday Ehigiator

Thousands of commuters and motorists in Lagos state were stranded due to severe flooding of major roads, including major entrances leading to the Third Mainland Bridge, caused by heavy rainfall which began around 3 am on Wednesday.

The heavy rainfall caused severe flooding in several areas of the state, leaving commuters stranded and affecting various roads and neighbourhoods, including Iyana-Oworo-Alapomeji, Ketu-Alapere, Oshodi-Mafoluku, Aboru, Iyana ipaja, Iyana Iba, Isheri/Idimu-LASU, Ijegun-Abaranje, Ikate, Egbeda-Akowonjo, Jakande Estate, Ogba, Okota and Lekki -Ajah axis of the state.

The downpour also submerged cars, and flooded houses of citizens living in the affected neighbourhoods across the states, as residents took to X, to call for government’s intervention.

They demanded prompt action to mitigate the crisis, restore normalcy to the affected areas, and prevent future occurrences. The residents’ pleas come as the flooding disrupts daily life, causing inconvenience, hardship, and economic losses.

Reacting to the public outcry, the Lagos state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a series of tweets on his X account said, “The Olopo Meji inward 3rd Mainland situation is a flash flood that is due to the high intensity of the rain, long duration rain coupled with high tidal lagoon level at the moment.

“Be rest assured it will go away in about 1-2hour. As the high tidal level of the lagoon goes down, the rain/stormwater will be able to discharge into the lagoon.

“The EFAG team from the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources @LasgMOE were deployed to monitor/clear the flash flood at the Alapomeji section of Iyana Oworo. The road is now free from rainwater. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”