Tinubu Mourns State House Veteran Journalist, Kabir Yusuf

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family of State House Correspondent of Radio France, Mr. Kabir Yusuf, who died on Tuesday.

The President, according to a release issued on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort to his family in this time of grief and always.

Mr. Yusuf, a veteran journalist, was the Federal Capital Territory correspondent for The Triumph Newspaper and Radio France Internationale Hausa.

He covered the State House for many years until his death.