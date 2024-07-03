Alake to FG: Declare July 13 Wole Soyinka Day

James Sowole in Abeokuta





The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, yesterday, asked the federal government to declare July 13 every year, as Wole Soyinka Day.

The monarch, also called on the federal government to confer the second highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Order of Nugeria (GCON), on the Nobel Laureate.

In celebration of the Nobel Laureate, the monarch on behalf of all sons and daughters of the kingdom, at home and the world over, announced that henceforth, July 13th, shall be celebrated as Wole Soyinka Day.

Oba Gbadebo, made the call and the announcement, during a Royal Press Conference and Lunch, organised to highlight two-day event for the forthcoming 90th birthday of Soyinka, coming up on 12th and 13th July, 2024.

The 90th birthday celebration has been themed: “Defiance and Creativity: A Celebration of Soyinka’s Artistic Ingenuity and Impact on Nigeria, Africa and The Entire World.”

He said the people of Egbaland, decided to organise a special 90th birthday celebration, for Soyinka, because of his global recognition and giant strides in the field of literature.

Alake noted that the literary icon, who is an indigene of Ake in Egbaland, deserved to be celebrated elaborately during his forthcoming 90th birthday by his kinsmen, for bringing international honour to Egbaland, Ogun State and Nigeria, as the first African to win a Nobel Prize in Literature.

The monarch, said Soyinka had brought much honour to Nigeria, through his literary works, hence, he should be celebrated not only by the Egba people but Nigeria as a nation.

Highlighting events lined up for the celebration, Alake said the events included arts exhibition by pupils of Saint Peters Primary School, Ake, and Abeokuta Grammar School, primary and secondary school attended by Soyinka respectively.

There would also be exhibitions by the Ogun State chapter of the Society of Nigerian Artistes; book exhibitions by Spectrum Publishing Company; documentaries; poetry recitals; cultural performances and hunting expedition by hunters in Egbaland.

Also speaking, the Convener of the Committee on Wole Soyinka at 90, Paul Segun Bankole, submitted that Soyinka deserved to be celebrated as he joins the nonagenarian club.