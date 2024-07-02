You Will Fail in 2027, Wike Attacks Kingibe

•Abbas urges inclusive strategy for FCT

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





In a major sign of escalation of political differences, the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has challenged the senator representing FCT, Ireti Kingibe, to test her popularity again in 2027 election, vowing that she would not be returned to the upper chamber.

He made the threat yesterday at the official flag-off ceremony of the construction of Mabushi bus terminal performed by the Speaker House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas as a riposte to the criticism meted on the FCT Administration by Kingibe, during Arise News THISDAY Live yesterday.

In the interview, Kingibe of the Labour Party seethed that she was sidelined and her constituency was marginalised and not catered to.

In addition, she criticised the response to the Karu Market fire while admitting not having a plain-sailing relations with Wike, whom she said, had bluntly refused to communicate with her since their only meeting at a Senate Committee hearing on FCT supplementary budget for 2023.

But apparently incensed by the interview where Kingibe aimed a jab at him and the FCT of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, Wike slammed Kingibe of not meeting up to expectation as the Senator representing the FCT and failing to sponsor bills to improve education and health delivery in the FCT.

“I overhead somebody (Kingibe) in Arise this morning. Unfortunately, I hear the person is a member of National Assembly and it is unfortunate I say so.

“With all due respect, what you don’t know, you don’t know, what you know you know, and the good thing for you is to tell people you don’t when you don’t know, then people will educate you.

“The Honorable Minister of State and my humble self, have not been in office for more than 11 months and the person is angry that they are praising us. If you don’t want or you are angry about that, go and hug yourself on a transformer.

“If we have done well, we have done well. If we haven’t done well, we haven’t done well. I’m proud to say that in the short time that Mr. President has appointed us, we have done well.

“I challenge that legislator, if you are very popular, in 2027 come and run under Abuja; we will fail you. Do you think that what happened last time, will happen again? It will not happen again. Luckily for me, I am the FCT Minister now. So that is my territory and I’m not afraid.

“So, People should be able to come out and be able to accept the truth. We are not begging for anybody to become our friend; we have so many friends that we cannot even carry along. So, how can we go and be begging people to become our friends. We are not interested in that.

“If you are angry that people are praising us, by next year your BP level will go very high because the praises you would see would be too much,” Wike said.

He said funds were available for the construction of the bus terminus that will be delivered in May 2025 as part of the second year anniversary of President Bola Tinubu.

He said the FCTA had a problem with the plan for the Central Business District location because there was distortion of Abuja Master Plan as the land which was earmarked for the bus terminal and where the trains would pass through, had been allocated out and C of O given out.

In his remarks, Abbas described the construction of the Mabushi Bus Terminal as a critical step towards enhancing transportation infrastructure in the FCT and ensuring residents can commute safely and efficiently.

He lauded FCTA for inclusive strategy that promotes balanced growth and development and ensures that the infrastructure and economic advancements reach all communities, thereby enhancing the quality of life for all residents.

Abbas said to enable Abuja compete with the world’s leading cities, integration of advanced technology in urban planning and management was crucial, while smart city initiatives can enhance the efficiency of services and improve the quality of life for residents.