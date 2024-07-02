UK-based ‘Okocha Sisters’, Renee and Zara, Take Campaign on Climate Change to Alma Mater, Donate Books

British-born Nigerian authors and founders of the Classroom Library Project and the NGO “I am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative’, Renee and Zara Okocha, popularly known as ‘Okocha Sisters’, have taken an awareness campaign on climate change to their former school, Holy Cross Primary School, South Ockendon, Essex, United Kingdom and donated books to the students.

The two sisters, who are co-authors and illustrators of over 60 picture books, visited the school on Monday for a ‘catch-them-young’ awareness and donated books they have written on climate change to the students and as well encourage more children to become published authors.

According to them, the gesture is part of their Classroom Library Project aimed at enhancing literacy and reviving reading culture in primary schools both in Nigeria and the UK.

Renee said: “We chose our climate change book called ‘Zulu Saves the Planet’ to create awareness about the dangers affecting our planet and to highlight the necessity of educating children on climate issues from a young age.”

Zara added:”We would appreciate support from the Education Ministry to carry out more of this awareness in schools in the UK and Nigeria.

According Zara,” In partnership with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria, we had launched a campaign, ‘One Million Books and Trees for One Million Children,’ which aims to educate children on climate change and plant one million trees across Nigeria to combat climate-related issues like floods that have caused displacements.”

Mrs. Power, the head teacher of the primary school, commended the young authors for remembering their Alma mater after many years.

“The young girls’ gesture is remarkable and can encourage more young authors in our society. It also sets a trend where past students remember and give back to their old schools.”

Joining the visit was their former teacher and mentor, Reverend Malewezi, who guided them on their journey to becoming published authors as far back as when Renee was 15 years old and Zara 10 years old.

Rev. Malewezi lauded the initiative as well as their courage to write, emphasising the need to inspire young students and cultivate future authors and thereafter conducted a mentoring session with the students, teaching them how they can become young authors.

He said that ,”This project is rewarding and needs to be encouraged both in the UK and across Africa. As a Malawian, I urge the Malawian government to support this initiative as well.”

The visit by Renee and Zara Okocha is a testament to the impact of early mentorship and the importance of giving back, inspiring a new generation of young authors and environmental advocates.

The young Okocha Sisters are known for championing advocacy on issues related to children , youth education and wellbeing across Nigeria.

Among other initiatives, they have championed a campaign tagged ‘Kick Out Bullying in our Schools’ programme, through the “I am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative’, in which over 100 young boys and girls were trained on anti-bullying, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Capital Territory Authority, the Nigeria Police Force and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

According to them, the ‘Kick Out Bullying in our Schools’ programme was a great example of young people’s voices and how they can initiate anti bullying programs to make a huge difference on individuals, schools and communities in the country.