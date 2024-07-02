Team Dasuki Organizes Spelling Bee, Reading Competition to Mark Lawmaker’s Birthday

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

To celebrate the 46th birthday of the member representing Tambuwal/ Kebbe federal constituency, Abdussamad Dasuki, Team Dasuki has organized a Spelling Bee and Reading competition for three secondary schools in Kebbe local government.

Speaking during the competition, leader of Team Dasuki, Anas Dakura, said that the association organised the event in order to help boost the students’ reading and spelling abilities.

On his part, the former education secretary of Kebbe local government, Mallam Tafiu Musa, stated that taking part in the competition will help the participants in English language, adding that when students do well in English language, it rubs off on their good performance in other subjects, because according to him, other subjects are taught in the language.

Musa counseled the students to take their studies seriously in order to excel in their academics. He told them not to worry about the outcome of the competition, adding that all of them were winners.

Musa lamented that event that was meant to boost students education skills was misinterpreted by the state government as a political event, so denying the organisers the access to government facilities for use.

He noted that the era of politics were over, saying it is now for politicians to face governance squarely.

He advised the state government to welcome any initiative that would enhance development of its citizenry.

Speaking at the event Abdussamad Dasuki, represented by his senior legislative aide, Alhaji Attahiru Danmadi, thanked the Dasuki Team for their initiative in organising the competition.

He added that the competition would help to contribute to the growing literacy amongst students in Kebbe local government area.

He stated that apart from boosting the intellectual capacity of the students, the event was designed to teach the students how to interact and compete in a healthy manner.

He explained that students needed such an educative event to act as a charging point to inspire them to read more and learn more words. He tasked the students to work hard and not engage in crime and unwholesome acts that may mar their future.

He further disclosed that Dasuki was committed to educational development of his constituents.

Similarly, he said the lawmaker had awarded N15,000 scholarship to 43 Dogondaji students at Sokoto State University among other educational interventions in the constituency.

He said before now, the house member had purchased and distributed 450 Universal Tertiary matriculating examination forms to eligible students of Tambuwal/ Kebbe extraction.

At the end of the competition, Government Secondary School Kebbe emerged as a winner with a prize tag of N100,000. Government Day Secondary School Girkau emerged Second with prize of N60,000 while Government Girls Secondary School, Kebbe came third with a prize of N40,000.

They team later engaged the constituents on social media on the performance of Abdussamad Dasuki at the green chamber .

The program anchored by Annas Dakura has guest speaker, keynote speaker and contributions from the constituents.