Patronise Made-in-Nigeria Goods to Grow Economy, Sanusi Charges Nigerians 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The newly reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has called on Nigerians to embrace locally made products, in order to grow industries in the country.

The Emir gave the charge while delivering the Keynote Address at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Section on Business Law (SBL), 18th Annual International Business Law Conference 2024, held in Abuja.

Sanusi, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), opined that a cultural orientation that would see Nigerians consider locally made goods above imported ones, would enable local industries not only survive, but thrive.

According to the Emir who was represented by Alhaji Suleiman Barau, such a cultural change is crucial in improving economic development.

“We need to change our culture of patronising foreign products, we need to patronise local producers”, he said, adding that, unless Nigeria’s exports outgrow imports, the balance of payment will remain negative, which is not healthy for the nation’s economy.

Meanwhile, he called for the introduction of laws that will enable the nation to diversify its source of revenue generation, and to also enable Nigerians find alternative sources of doing business.