Ododo Praises Tinubu for Appointing Sheidu as NPTF Executive Secretary

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Mr. Mohammed Sheidu as Executive Secretary of Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF).

The governor in a congratulatory message to the new NPTF boss which was signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, expressed gratitude to the President for considering Mr. Sheidu of the well deserved appointment.

The statement read: “The Governor, Government and the good people of Kogi State wish to congratulate Mr Mohammed Sheidu on his appointment as the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

“His appointment is a confirmation of his astuteness in his chosen profession and the confidence reposed in him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in repositioning the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

“The Chief Servant of Kogi State, His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo, also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for finding an accomplished Kogite worthy of such a strategic appointment. He said the President has shown his faith in the best of Kogi to work with him to accomplish the Renewed Hope Agenda for a greater Nigeria.”

Governor Ododo said the appointment of Mohammed Sheidu demonstrates an unswerving commitment of the President to work with young, committed and resourceful Nigerians regardless of their state of origin, assuring Mr President of his readiness to lead Kogites from the front in supporting his policies and programs which are generally for the betterment of our dear nation.

“We have no doubt that Mr Mohammed Sheidu will bring the Kogi spirit of excellence to bear in setting standards that will justify the meritorious consideration behind his appointment. As a renowned security consultant, the new Executive Secretary will no doubt use this opportunity to open more doors for the Nigerian youth to be entrusted with strategic responsibilities in governance.”

“The appointment of Mr Mohammed Sheidu aligns with the renewed determination of the Tinubu Administration to ensure security and promote prosperity. We will all support him to succeed in his new assignment,” the statement added.

