Imo Govt Hands over Airport Electronic Toll-gate to FAAN

Tony Icheku in Owerri

The  Imo State government yesterday handed over an electronically-powered  tollgate at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri to the authorities of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma who performed the ceremony explained that the facility will enable the FAAN operatives provide quality service to Imo people who patronise the airport in particular, and their Nigerians counterparts, in general.

Preforming the brief ceremony, Uzodimma noted that the facility was provided by the state government to, not only beautify the airport and it’s ambience, but to enable traffic management into and out of the airport.

He said it will  also be an encouragement to FAAN to be able to provide quality service to the people.

He acknowledged that the road to the airport had earlier been commissioned by President Bola Tinubu in his last visit to Imo State when the digital facility was in the process of installation

Earlier, the airport manager, Mrs Nkechi Ihekwuaba had welcomed the governor and his entourage for finding time to formally hand over the facility to the agency She used the opportunity to thank Uzodimma for providing the beautiful structure and

