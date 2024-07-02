IGP Denies Lobbying NASS to Elongate Tenure via Legislation

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja





The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, yesterday, denied trending report that he lobbied the National Assembly to alter the Nigeria Police Act 2020 to elongate his tenure, as well as year of service of personnel in the force.

Egbetokun, in a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said it is vital to clarify unequivocally that the bill was originally introduced during the 8th Assembly but did not progress beyond the initial stages before the Assembly’s dissolution.

He noted that the Nigeria Police Force is deeply perturbed by the dissemination of false information across various media platforms, notably the distorted publication by Sahara Reporters, regarding the proposed amendment to the Nigeria Police Act 2020.

The police boss also noted that this proposed amendment seeks to extend the years of service for police officers from 35 to 40 years, and the age limit from 60 to 65 years.

According to the statement, “The misleading publications alleged that IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun personally initiated this bill to prolong his tenure as the 22nd indigenous Inspector General of Police, and has allegedly invested significantly in lobbying lawmakers to facilitate its passage.

“It is vital to clarify unequivocally that the bill was originally introduced during the 8th Assembly but did not progress beyond the initial stages before the Assembly’s dissolution. It is standard legislative practice to review and update laws to align with current national realities.”

Egbetokun expressed regret that certain media outlets and their sponsors have chosen to propagate baseless accusations, ignorantly disregarding the fact that any modification to existing legislation is designed to enhance its effectiveness and relevance.

Further according to the statement, to understand the true motivations behind this initiative, one needs only look at the Inspector General of Police steadfast commitment to reforming the Nigeria Police Force.

“His advocacy for this bill stems from a genuine belief in its potential to improve the conditions of service for police officers and thereby bolster security nationwide, rather than seeking personal gain. It comes from the place of duty rather than benefit.

“Furthermore, it is important to note that the tenure of an Inspector General of Police is already prescribed as four years, with the President being the sole authority empowered to remove an IGP before the completion of his tenure,” the statement added.

The Nigeria Police Force urged the public to exercise caution and discernment when consuming information, particularly from sources known for sensationalism and unverified claims.

Such misinformation, Adejobi said, not only misleads but also detracts from constructive dialogue and efforts towards meaningful police reform.

He however, enjoined all well-meaning members of the public and strategic stakeholders to disregard these falsehoods and instead lend their support to political and legislative endeavors aimed at improving police services and ensuring the safety and well-being of all Nigerian citizens.