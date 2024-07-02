Delta LG Polls: APC Chieftains Rally Support for Warri South Chairmanship Candidate 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta South Senatorial District, Chief Ayirimi Emami; the member representing Warri South Constituency II in Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Benson Obire; Chairman of APC in Warri South, Mr. Mario Owumi and a chieftain of the party, Mr. Tunde Okorodudu, have expressed optimism that APC would win the Warri South chairmanship election come Saturday July 13.

They gave the assurance weekend when Prince Francis Yonwuren and Pastor Kingsley Omonigho were officially unveiled as Warri South APC chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates.

Another chieftain of the party, Chief Ayirimi Emami, while addressing APC faithful and supporters, stressed the need to unite and throw their unwavering support behind Yonwuren and all APC candidates.

Emami described Yonwuren as a man capable of delivering the desired change to Warri South, saying: “Prince Yonwuren is a man of capacity that can deliver; he is someone we are all familiar with. Therefore, when he is elected as chairman, we can rely on him and hold him accountable.”

Whilst expressing concern about the integrity of the election to be conducted by the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), Emami urged his supporters to come out en masse to cast their vote, adding that: “I know some of you think the election will not be free and fair and that someone will just write the result. I can assure you, if we all come together and say no to them, it will be difficult to manipulate the result.”

The member representing Warri South Constituency II in Delta State House of Assembly, Obire, said he was a testimony that the APC can win the local government election, assuring the chairmanship candidate of the support of Warri South Constituency 2.

The chairman of the occasion, Hon. Tunde Okorodudu, stated that the party has a long-range plan for the people and noted that APC is set to win the July 13 election.

He maintained that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu is spreading to the grassroots.

”President Tinubu has plans for the people, which is why he is bringing power closer to the people by ensuring the local government receives full autonomy. Please go and inform your neighbour that APC is the answer,” he said.

The chairmanship candidate, Yonwuren, expressed appreciation to the electorate and party faithful, who turned up for the event to support him, adding: “I have come to bring light, success and prosperity for all in Warri South. I urge all of you to vote for APC for transformative change in the state.”

The chairman of APC in Warri South, Hon. Mario Owumi, appealed to the electorate to vote for the candidates of the party in the council election, saying: “We are here to change the course of things in Warri South after 24 years of PDP rule in Delta State.”

He appealed to the electorate to vote for all APC candidates in the July 13 election.

The Chairman of APC in Patani Local Government Area, Hon. Oruma Julius; his Burutu Local Government counterpart, Comrade Seikemien Ghanimoni; as well as APC Chairman for Warri South West Local Government Area, Ebieto Collins, were among party leaders that graced the event.