Banditry: Experts Urge President Tinubu to Declare Security Emergency

Funmi Ogundare

The Head of the Centre of Intelligence of Things at the School of Creative Technology, University of Bolton, United States, Dr. Celestine Iwendi, yesterday called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare and implement a state of emergency on security, citing the escalation of banditry in Nigeria.

Speaking on The Morning Show on AriseTV Channel alongside Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd), former Nigerian Army spokesperson, Iwendi expressed concern over the inadequacy of the country’s security forces in tackling the evolving security challenges. This discussion followed recent bomb attacks in Gwoza, Borno State.

He emphasised the potential role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in preventing such incidents and highlighted the gravity of the situation and recalled the reports of a former local government chairman being implicated in banditry. He called for concrete actions rather than mere announcements of a state of emergency on security.

From an intelligence perspective, the expert suggested that the ladies arrested might have been framed, criticizing Nigeria’s lack of strategic implementation against terrorism. He lamented the country’s tendency to quickly forget tragedies without substantial follow-through on promised actions.

He called for the utilisation of swarm intelligence, computer vision, and drone detection to enhance military operations.

According to him, “Addressing security issues with AI and advanced technology is more feasible than solving Nigeria’s hunger problem, there is a need for a decisive approach.”

He proposed a partnership between the University of Bolton and the federal government to strengthen intelligence and incorporate AI and self-defense training into the Nigerian curriculum.

“Digital solutions are essential, and Nigeria’s reliance on outdated, analogue systems is a significant hindrance,” he said.

Iwendi also stressed the importance of proper equipment and training for security personnel, criticising the lack of modern tools and inadequate training that sometimes leads to tragic mistakes.

Brigadier General Usman (rtd) on his own, condemned the violence in Gwoza as a desperate act by Boko Haram terrorists to create chaos. He advocated for a comprehensive, whole-nation approach to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism, emphasizing the need for involvement beyond military efforts.

Usman stated that effective counter-insurgency requires a multifaceted strategy involving various actors while outlining three key objectives, including defeating the insurgents, enabling humanitarian activities, and restoring law and order.